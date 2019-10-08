Axios came into this world with a helpful alliance or two. The keep-it-brief news site secured investment from NBC Universal and NBC News/MSNBC Chairman Andy Lack sits on the board of Axios . The site’s reporters are known to surface on MSNBC.

The advantages of the partnership aren’t hard to suss out. Money, expertise and exposure help a start-up distinguish itself in an industry with hostile fundamentals. The disadvantages stem from a trend over the past two decades or so: Major news providers like NBC News have increasingly become part of the story in national politics, what with allegations of bias coming from the right, allegations of false equivalence from the left, not to mention an implausible threat of license revocation from President Trump himself.