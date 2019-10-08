Democrats called the administration’s move an act of obstruction and said they would issue a subpoena for Sondland’s testimony, as well as emails and text messages that Sondland held on a personal device and that have been turned over to the State Department, which has yet to release them.In a trove of text messages that were turned over to the House by another former official, Sondland emerged as a central player in the Trump administration’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to launch investigations of the president’s political rivals.Democrats accused President Trump of hiding information about his efforts to make military aide and other U.S. support to Ukraine conditioned upon those investigations. Democrats had earlier said that any attempt to block statements from witnesses, including Sondland, could constitute an impeachable act.
Everything everyone in the administration did was totally legal and ethical, which is why they refuse to answer any questions about it.
The number of migrants taken into custody along the U.S. southern border soared to nearly 1 million during the government’s 2019 fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data released Tuesday.The number of unauthorized crossings from Mexico into the United States marked the highest volume in 12 years, amid a record influx of Central American families that peaked during the spring, overwhelming U.S. agents, border stations and immigration courtrooms.Mark Morgan, the acting CBP commissioner, told reporters at a White House briefing that more than 52,000 migrants were taken into custody in September at U.S. ports of entry and between them, a decline of 18 percent from August.Overall, U.S. border authorities made 977,509 arrests during the 2019 fiscal year, up 88 percent from last year and the highest total since 2007. Morgan called it a “staggering” increase.
It’s almost as though the number of immigrants isn’t affected by how “tough” the president is.
* Michelle Ye Hee Lee and Anu Narayanswamy report that Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign has so much money it’s practically lighting it all on fire.
* A new Quinnipiac poll shows Warren ahead of Biden by 29-26 percent, with Sanders at 16 percent and everyone else in low single digits.
* David Rothkopf explains why the story of Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election is still going on.
* Brian Beutler urges Democrats to take the right lesson from the shift in public sentiment towards impeachment, by going on a war footing and trying whatever is necessary to overwhelm Trumpworld’s resistance.
* Veronique de Rugy argues that every one of the predictions Trump made about his trade war have proven wrong.
* Ian Millhiser says that the hope of LGBTQ people at the Supreme Court may rest with ... Neil Gorsuch.
* And Daniel Lippman reports that the president is weirdly obsessed with the idea of forcing people to take polygraph exams.