The president’s foreign policy is a fiasco because he is so easily rolled. “Donald Trump got ‘rolled’ by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a National Security Council source with direct knowledge of the discussions told Newsweek.”

Republicans contribute to each fiasco by never holding President Trump accountable. “Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said on Monday that President Trump shouldn’t have asked China or Russia to investigate former Vice President [Joe] Biden, but stressed that he didn’t think the conduct warranted impeachment.” Nothing would be impeachable for this crowd.

The Wisconsin Republican senator’s interview was a complete fiasco. “Ron Johnson sounds like he’s reading from the most lurid conspiracy websites out there. I expected him to start quoting crazy QAnon Pizzagate theories next."

Republicans support a commander in chief who is a fiasco. “In 20 years of writing about the military, I have never heard officers in high positions express such alarm about a president. Trump’s pronouncements and orders have already risked catastrophic and unnecessary wars in the Middle East and Asia, and have created severe problems for field commanders engaged in combat operations. Frequently caught unawares by Trump’s statements, senior military officers have scrambled, in their aftermath, to steer the country away from tragedy. How many times can they successfully do that before faltering?” If Republicans were patriots, they’d do something about him.

Potentially a fiasco given a president’s pardon power do not extend to state tax crimes or civil actions. “A federal judge on Monday dismissed President Trump’s lawsuit seeking to block the Manhattan district attorney from obtaining the president’s tax returns as part of an investigation into hush-money payments during the 2016 campaign.”

Since his foreign policy is such a fiasco, she should run a primary challenge. “Nikki Haley says Trump’s Syria decision means leaving US allies ‘to die.' ”

One whistleblower is a crisis, two are a fiasco. “President Donald Trump faces new peril heading into this week — not just from Democrats seeking to impeach him but from his own administration, as there are now at least two whistle-blowers coming forward to talk about his actions. . . . Republican lawmakers are growing restive about what else might surface regarding Trump’s requests of foreign leaders.”