* Ally Mutnick reports that Republicans are trying to convince themselves that impeachment is a big winner for them:
House Republicans have been struggling mightily to recruit candidates in key battleground districts, given the likelihood of serving in the minority, possibly with a new Democratic president.But the Democratic impeachment drive is delivering a much-needed jolt to their efforts to retake the chamber.Once-wary potential candidates are preparing to come off the sidelines, according to party recruiters, and the GOP’s small-dollar donor base is stepping up to help the party compete against Democrats who are practically awash in money, according to nearly a dozen interviews with Republican Party officials and some prospective contenders themselves.
Just like they thought some fearmongering about immigrant caravans would bring them to victory in 2018.
* John Hudson and Karoun Demirjian report that the same Republicans who were appalled at Hillary Clinton using a private email system are weirdly unconcerned with Trump’s appointees using private communication tools to conduct U.S. foreign policy.
* Laurence Tribe lays out a good strategy for Democrats to pursue a quick impeachment now while fighting hard for more information in the courts.
* Goldie Taylor explains why American women understand so well the story of Elizabeth Warren getting fired from her teaching job when she got pregnant.
* Helaine Olen explains that as bogus as this story is in the way the right is trying to frame it, it’s a good reminder of what women still face in the workplace.
* Amanda Frost looks at how the administration is undermining the 14th Amendment and making citizenship more fragile.
* Jill Filipovic explains why it’s so telling that Trump’s abandonment of the Kurds is the one issue Republicans will criticize him on.
* Simon Rosenberg reminds us that Republicans worked to disable the Federal Election Commission, right at the moment when we’re expecting a massive effort to undermine our elections in 2020.
* Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux reminds us that it took quite a while for Republicans to abandon Nixon over Watergate.
* And Barry Levine and Monique El-Faizy report on new allegations of sexual assault against the president, including one by a woman who says Trump grabbed her by the genitals. Just as he bragged he could.