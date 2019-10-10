* Nick Wadhams, Saleha Mohsin, Stephanie Baker, and Jennifer Jacobs report on yet another crime Donald Trump may have committed:

President Donald Trump pressed then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to help persuade the Justice Department to drop a criminal case against an Iranian-Turkish gold trader who was a client of Rudy Giuliani, according to three people familiar with the 2017 meeting in the Oval Office.
Tillerson refused, arguing it would constitute interference in an ongoing investigation of the trader, Reza Zarrab, according to the people. They said other participants in the Oval Office were shocked by the request.
Tillerson immediately repeated his objections to then-Chief of Staff John Kelly in a hallway conversation just outside the Oval Office, emphasizing that the request would be illegal.

Boy, Rudy just seems to turn up in all of these stories, doesn’t he? Someone might want to start a “Lock him up!” chant.

Congressional investigators expect that Marie Yovanovitch, the former ambassador to Ukraine, will appear as planned for a Friday deposition in the House’s ongoing impeachment inquiry, despite the White House’s emphatic pledge not to cooperate with Democrats’ efforts to investigate President Trump, according to congressional officials involved with the process.
Yovanovitch and her lawyer are “on board,” according to a senior congressional aide, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive negotiations. Yet House Democrats are preparing backup options to facilitate her testimony — including issuing a possible “friendly” subpoena, according to two people involved in the investigation — in case the State Department forbids her from speaking to lawmakers.
Last week, State Department officials blocked the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, from testifying before the panels at 12:30 a.m. on the morning of his planned testimony, prompting the panels to subpoena him. State Department officials would not address questions about Yovanovitch on Wednesday, and efforts to contact her were unsuccessful.

Yovanovitch should have some very interesting things to say, if Mike Pompeo doesn’t have her kidnapped and whisked to Guantanamo before she can give her deposition.

* A new Fox News poll finds Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren beat Trump by identical spreads: 50-40.

* A new NPR poll shows a majority of Americans supporting the impeachment inquiry, with independents moving away from Trump.

* And Republican Rep. John Shimkus says he no longer supports Trump because he abandoned the Kurds. Of course, Shimkus is not running for reelection.

