Congressional investigators expect that Marie Yovanovitch, the former ambassador to Ukraine, will appear as planned for a Friday deposition in the House’s ongoing impeachment inquiry, despite the White House’s emphatic pledge not to cooperate with Democrats’ efforts to investigate President Trump, according to congressional officials involved with the process.Yovanovitch and her lawyer are “on board,” according to a senior congressional aide, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive negotiations. Yet House Democrats are preparing backup options to facilitate her testimony — including issuing a possible “friendly” subpoena, according to two people involved in the investigation — in case the State Department forbids her from speaking to lawmakers.Last week, State Department officials blocked the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, from testifying before the panels at 12:30 a.m. on the morning of his planned testimony, prompting the panels to subpoena him. State Department officials would not address questions about Yovanovitch on Wednesday, and efforts to contact her were unsuccessful.
Yovanovitch should have some very interesting things to say, if Mike Pompeo doesn’t have her kidnapped and whisked to Guantanamo before she can give her deposition.
