For one thing, everyone but the members of Trump’s cult recognizes there’s no good-faith effort from the president to seek expert advice and formulate the best policy for the United States’ national security. For his own corrupt reasons, Trump has chosen a different course. He cares nothing for our allies, and indeed has sentenced Kurdish fighters to near-certain slaughter.
Remember that Mattis left in protest over Trump’s previous move to abandon Syria. I fail to see the honor in continuing to be silent for the benefit of the current White House occupant, whose personal interests are in direct opposition to the interests of U.S. troops, security and alliances. Mattis’s rationale seems more like an excuse to avoid giving offense than a principle rooted in love of country and the Constitution.
I do not mean to focus entirely on Mattis. Former secretary of state Rex Tillerson, former national security advisers John Bolton and H.R. McMaster and former director of national intelligence Daniel Coats all owe the country their candid observations. Perhaps some of these figures are already helping to halt Trump by speaking on background to the media and/or cooperating with the House, but regardless, they need to consider joining more outspoken patriots who are helping to educate the public about breaches of Trump’s oath of office.
The New York Times reports that plenty of ex-military officials are doing their part:
While the Kurds may not have been with the Americans in Normandy, as Mr. Trump curiously noted on Wednesday, neither were the American service members who are now in Iraq and Syria. What those service members know, military officials say, is that the Kurds have been with them in Manbij, and Raqqa, and the Middle Euphrates River Valley.“What happens if we leave?” the normally reticent Gen. Joseph L. Votel, who until March was the commander of United States Central Command overseeing the fight against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, wrote in an op-ed article in The Atlantic on Tuesday, two days after the White House announced it was leaving the Kurds. ... General Votel, now retired, wrote that Turkish attacks on the Kurdish fighters, “coupled with a hasty U.S. departure, now threaten to rapidly destabilize an already fragile security situation in Syria’s northeast, where ISIS’ physical caliphate was only recently defeated.”
Brett McGurk, who served as Trump’s envoy for the fight against the Islamic State and resigned with Mattis for the same reason (abandonment of the Kurds), has been candid in his assessment:
It is doubtful that Trump knows any of this history as he touts the success of defeating the caliphate (which could not have happened absent the Tal Abyad and Manbij operations) and this week ordered US forces to suddenly abandon posts near Tal Abyad.— Brett McGurk (@brett_mcgurk) October 9, 2019
This sudden and unnecessary betrayal of the SDF strengthens the hands of our adversaries and competitors throughout the region and the world. The saying “never get into a well with an American rope” is gaining currency. The impact will be long-lasting.— Brett McGurk (@brett_mcgurk) October 9, 2019
I think there is no question that those who have served in this administration and were witnesses to betrayals of our and our allies’ interests understand the self-serving motives of Trump and the abject corruption of this president. They have a moral and constitutional obligation to share what they know. Mattis is making the same category of error as Republicans in Congress and craven right-wing commentators — namely, identifying loyalty and deference to Trump, which are unearned and morally objectionable, as their guiding principle. The former defense secretary’s book is an ode to honor, a call to rise above personal and partisan ambitions for the good of the country. I highly doubt Mattis thinks affording Trump the benefit of the doubt and the presumption of good faith is justified by the experience of the past 2½-plus years.
Not too long ago, Mattis told troops in the field that it was their job to hold the line on defending the United States:
It’s time he and other ex-Trump officials took that advice.
