Support for impeachment builds. “House Democrats are still in the early stages of their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, but the lion’s share of voters are way ahead of them. Just two weeks after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced the launch of an impeachment inquiry, a new Morning Consult/Politico poll found half of voters support both the House voting to impeach the president and the Senate voting to remove him from office.”

AD

AD

Time to build a bipartisan consensus. Where is Jim Mattis? “Over the past week, several former officials have spoken critically of Trump’s conduct and his foreign policy, lending weight to the picture of a president motivated by political interests with little regard for policy expertise, legal boundaries or institutional restraints.”

They might consider building support for impeachment instead of acting as apologists. “Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), otherwise reliable allies of Trump, both lambasted the president on Wednesday after Turkey moved into northeastern Syria, which is occupied by Kurdish allies of the United States. . . . Lawmakers in both parties fear Trump’s conversation on Sunday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that led to a U.S. pullout has become a ‘disaster in the making,’ as Graham put it.” They are right, and Republicans who support Trump’s reelection are culpable.

This will only build consensus that he is not up for the job of president. “Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said Wednesday that he ‘misspoke’ when he told reporters he may slow his frenetic campaigning pace after a recent heart attack. The Vermont senator backtracked in an interview with NBC News just a day after indicating that health concerns would force him to change ‘the nature’ of his campaign, in the short term, at least.” Yikes.

The pathetic, unhinged White House letter sure isn’t building support for Trump. George Conway, a fine lawyer, tweets: “I cannot fathom how any self-respecting member of the bar could affix his name to this letter. It’s pure hackery, and it disgraces the profession.”

AD