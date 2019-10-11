* Aaron Katersky and Josh Margolin report that Rudy Giuliani is in some hot water:

The business relationship between President Donald Trump's private lawyer Rudy Giuliani and the men charged Thursday in a campaign finance scheme is a subject of the ongoing criminal investigation being conducted by federal authorities in New York, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
The investigation became public after the FBI had to quickly move to arrest Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman before they boarded a flight out of the country from Washington Dulles Airport with one-way tickets. They have been named as witnesses in the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
The investigation is being conducted by the FBI’s New York field office and prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, the same U.S. Attorney’s office Giuliani ran before he became mayor of New York.

They could just set up a fake TV studio and invite Rudy to make an appearance, and he’d confess to everything, plus a couple of crimes they didn’t even know about.

* Spencer Ackerman, Sam Brodey, and Sam Stein report that there are more whistles soon to be blown:

New potential whistleblowers are coming forward to the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, two congressional sources tell The Daily Beast.
They seem to be emboldened by the actions of the whistleblower whose explosive account of President Donald Trump’s phone call to Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky about investigating Trump’s domestic political rivals ignited the impeachment inquiry. Another whistleblower is known to have come forward.
Congressional investigators are currently vetting the new accounts they’ve received for credibility. Accordingly, knowledgeable sources would not discuss where in the government these new would-be whistleblowers come from, nor what they purport to have to say.

Some of this may wind up being trivial, but given that we’re talking about the Trump administration, you never know.

* And David J. Lynch and Rachel Siegel report that President Trump announced a partial trade deal with China. I’ll believe it when I see it.

