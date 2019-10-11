New potential whistleblowers are coming forward to the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, two congressional sources tell The Daily Beast.They seem to be emboldened by the actions of the whistleblower whose explosive account of President Donald Trump’s phone call to Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky about investigating Trump’s domestic political rivals ignited the impeachment inquiry. Another whistleblower is known to have come forward.Congressional investigators are currently vetting the new accounts they’ve received for credibility. Accordingly, knowledgeable sources would not discuss where in the government these new would-be whistleblowers come from, nor what they purport to have to say.
Some of this may wind up being trivial, but given that we’re talking about the Trump administration, you never know.
* Dan Lamothe reports that we’re sending 1,800 troops to Saudi Arabia to defend against Iran, because Trump hates being involved in conflicts in the Middle East.
* Kenneth Vogel reports that the recently arrested Lev Parnas has told friends he has paid Rudy Giuliani hundreds of thousands of dollars for...something or other.
* Elliot Spagat and Deepti Hajela report that a federal judge has blocked the Trump administration’s “public charge” rule that would deny green cards to immigrants if they use any public programs.
* Kristina Cooke, Mica Rosenberg, and Reade Levinson report that so far this year the government has sent 16,000 migrant children to Mexico rather than allowing them to stay in the United States while their asylum claims are pending.
* Tyler Pager and Sahil Kapur report that the Biden campaign is concerned enough to warn other candidates not to attack their candidate in the next debate by discussing his son Hunter.
* Barbara McQuade unpacks the ridiculousness in the White House’s letter explaining why they’ll obstruct the impeachment inquiry.
* Gregg Nunziata explains why even Republicans should have been angry about that letter.
* Vanita Gupta argues that once again Facebook is poised to allow the distortion of a presidential election.
* And David J. Lynch and Rachel Siegel report that President Trump announced a partial trade deal with China. I’ll believe it when I see it.