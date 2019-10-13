The Turkish city of Ceylanpinar shows smoke rising from the Syrian border town of Ras al-Ain as fighting rages along the border on Sunday. (Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images)By Jennifer Rubin closeJennifer RubinOpinion writer covering politics and policy, foreign and domesticEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOpinion writerOctober 13, 2019 at 2:30 PM EDTWho said it?1. “After this, who again will trust the United States to be an ally of them. … It’s just absolutely disgraceful.” 2. “The consequences will be far-lasting. … This is just an unmitigated disaster.” 3. “We all know that if there were still those … soldiers, Turkey wouldn’t attack.” 4. “For God’s sakes, what are they waiting for, right? People are being killed right now.” 5. “This is the most unwise, inept, incompetent diplomatic team I’ve ever seen at work in Washington, and that’s saying something.” Answers are: 1. Here, 2. here, 3. here, 4. here and 5. here.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedInToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy