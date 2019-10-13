Who said it?

1. “After this, who again will trust the United States to be an ally of them. … It’s just absolutely disgraceful.”

2. “The consequences will be far-lasting. … This is just an unmitigated disaster.”

3. “We all know that if there were still those … soldiers, Turkey wouldn’t attack.”

4. “For God’s sakes, what are they waiting for, right? People are being killed right now.”

5. “This is the most unwise, inept, incompetent diplomatic team I’ve ever seen at work in Washington, and that’s saying something.”

Answers are: 1. Here, 2. here, 3. here, 4. here and 5. here.

AD
AD