

Supporters wait for the arrival of South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg at a town hall meeting in Des Moines on Saturday. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The full extent of President Trump’s national security disaster in Syria cannot be ignored. The Post reported:

U.S. troops were forced to abandon a base in the town of Ain Issa on Sunday morning as the Turkish-led forces approached, a U.S. official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue. The Turkish-backed fighters seized control of the nearby highway, establishing checkpoints and severing the main U.S. supply line to the western portion of territory held by the Syrian Democratic Forces, the Kurdish-led alliance that helped the United States defeat the Islamic State. . . . Trump ordered the withdrawal of the about 1,000 U.S. troops left in northern Syria late Saturday. The president made the decision after indications that Turkey intends to expand its attack “farther south than originally planned and to the west,” [Defense Secretary Mark T.] Esper said, speaking on CBS News’s “Face the Nation.”

This is a humiliating retreat by the United States with no national security rationale. We have ruined our credibility as allies and potentially have given new life to the Islamic State. Trump has repeated the very errors he accused President Obama of committing in Iraq (a premature withdrawal leading to an Islamic State resurgence), with Russia, Syria and Turkey as the beneficiaries. Because the move is so inexplicably dumb, one is tempted to conclude Trump has some financial interest at stake.

On the Sunday talk shows, a rare display of bipartisan, vicious criticism of Trump’s decision suggested there really are some things the Republicans will not tolerate. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation”:

MARGARET BRENNAN: Before we move to impeachment I want to ask for your reaction to the president's decision to pull out of Syria. REP. SCHIFF: Well, I agree with my Republican colleague. I think this is disastrous. It’s a complete capitulation to [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan that is putting at great peril probably our strongest ally in the fight against ISIS. And that is the Syrian Kurds. They were fighting side by side with American forces. We have pulled the rug out from under them. They’re being slaughtered. There are war crimes being committed against them. And we’re seeing ISIS fighters released from custody just as we predicted would happen. And for the president to say, ‘Well, you know they’re just going to go to Europe.' We’re not going to have an ally left after this presidency. You can imagine how Europe feels about the president of the United States saying, 'Well, we’re not really concerned about foreign fighters going to Europe.’ They’re going to pose a direct threat to our homeland as well and we ought to care about our allies. This wouldn’t be happening but for this impulsive decision by the president to capitulate to Erdogan by precipitously withdrawing our forces. It’s just what [Defense] Secretary [Jim] Mattis warned against. Erdogan took this as a green light. And who can blame him for perceiving that that was the president’s intention and the consequences will be far lasting [to] the damage to our standing. The fact the Kurds are now entertaining going to the Russians to protect them because the Americans wouldn’t. This is just an unmitigated disaster

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) appearing on the same show sounded remarkably similar, declaring the decision “terrible”:

MARGARET BRENNAN: You wanted the president to rethink his position. We know from [Defense] Secretary [Mark T.] Esper this decision to pull out was made last night. What is the implication going to be? REP. KINZINGER: ... You hear the president and people like Rand Paul talk about endless wars all the time and it’s kitschy, but actually we were preventing an endless war. An- and that actually commenced on Sunday now a week ago and so it’s really depressing. And you know, for me as a guy that served in the military and really, got into politics because I believe in the role America plays, to see this yet again you know leaving an ally behind, abandoning people that we frankly told that we were gonna be with is disheartening, depressing. Frankly it’s weak and I don’t see how it follows through on the president’s promise, his biggest promise in the campaign to defeat ISIS because I think it is going to resurge. MARGARET BRENNAN: Is the president putting U.S. national security at risk? REP. KINZINGER: Yes, I certainly I- I think so yeah. And I mean look- look at what’s going to happen out of here. Now we have another group that now believes they can’t rely on the United States. . . . We had created a situation in which there was stability and out of an impulsive decision I think that the president made- otherwise it was cold and calculated because he’d been thinking about it for a while and nobody else knew. The Kurds found out on Twitter for goodness sakes. We have left them to the wolves. And- and the message this is sending to our allies around the world I think is- is really going to be bad.

Two missing parts of the conversation are, first, a recognition by Republicans that Trump is an unfit commander in chief who at the very least cannot be reelected, and, second, a forceful case from a Democratic presidential candidate who demonstrates the Republican Party is now weak on national security.

The latter can be addressed at Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate. We see candidates such as Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) reciting the same “kitschy” platitudes that they will end the forever wars — without explaining how they will prevent debacles like the one unfolding in Syria. Will their opponents or the moderators challenge them? It is time for responsible Democrats to take on Trump, not only on the Kurds, but on Russia, North Korea and domestic terrorism. He is weak and foolish, possibly compromised, and hence a threat to the security of Americans.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer hit the nail on the head in a written statement. “The president is simply derelict in his duty as president. He is making Americans much less safe, he is undoing years of work to curb ISIS,” he declared. “He is making America more susceptible to terrorism by his actions, he may not have intended to do that but that’s just what has happened as a result of his actions. And as New Yorkers, we particularly know the danger of terrorism, because of 9/11.”

In addition to former vice president Joe Biden, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg is one of the few candidates so far to sound like a credible commander in chief. On CNN’s “State of the Union” he explained, “Putting an end to endless war doesn’t mean ending American engagement around the world. Often, it means making sure we do our part to stabilize or help keep the peace, so that full-blown conflicts don’t break out.” He explained, “Look at what’s happened here. This isn’t even a strategy or a policy. It is the president systematically destroying American alliances and American values. And that makes America worse off.”

Unlike bland promises of disengagement, Buttigieg points out that “the 21st century is going to be filled with these kinds of messy, asymmetric conflicts, and we need to make sure that the U.S. is in a position to defend our interests and to live up to our obligations to our allies. And, right now, we’re seeing the reverse. It is horrifying to see what is emerging not just in terms of what is being done to Kurds, but in terms of ISIS fighters now being released, exactly as we were warned would happen. And we’re seeing the first reports of atrocities, too.”

Asked if he would keep troops in Syria, he gave the only cogent answer: "If that’s what’s needed in order to protect American interests and avoid a repeat of ISIS emerging, sure. … You look at the behavior of Saudi Arabia, you look at the behavior of Turkey, which is supposed to be a NATO ally, and, clearly, when the president green-lights bad behavior, that’s exactly what you get.” He concludes, with every justification, “Under this president, America is being turned into just another country, just another country out there scrapping for advantage, not showing leadership, not in an exceptional position to shape outcomes around the world. And the consequences of that are terrible, both for American values and for American interests.” (It’s quite a comment on Buttigieg that the guy who is a mayor of a medium-sized Midwest city has more foreign policy gravitas than members of the U.S. Senate and House on the stage with him.)

Debate moderators have shied away from foreign policy. They need to drill down on Syria and foreign policy more generally on Tuesday. The self-styled center-left contenders such as Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) need to push back on the progressives’ copycat version of Trump’s foreign policy. They need, as Schumer did, to make the connection back to Americans’ safety. Part of “electability” means the ability to make the case that the Democratic nominee can keep Americans safe and our alliances together and prevent a resurgence of Islamic terrorism. Cowardly Republicans unwilling to break with Trump might be quietly cheering from the sidelines.

