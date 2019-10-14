There is no defending someone who castigates the Kurds for not helping in World War II. As ABC’s Jon Karl said: "What is he talking about? First, the Kurds obviously didn’t have a state back then. Did he expect the Kurds would have been on Omaha Beach with … what’s he saying?” Time to stop pretending he is rational and informed.

When Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) cannot defend you, it’s time to rethink your strategy: “Listen, foreign countries should stay out of American elections. That’s true for Russia. That’s true for Ukraine. That’s true for China. That’s true for all of them. It should be the American people deciding elections.” So he’ll support impeachment?

No Republican who defends this president can claim to be tough on national security. “With their supply lines severed, their Kurdish allies have focused on fighting Turkey and not the Islamic State. The region is in disarray and the U.S. presence in northeastern Syria is starting to appear increasingly unsustainable, U.S. officials and analysts say.”

Anyone want to defend this as brilliant strategy? “Turkey’s conflict in Syria took a major turn today. First alleged atrocities by Turkish-backed Arab militias, executing Kurds. US military officials tell me it’s true, and they are DEEPLY concerned it opens the door to BOTH ethnic cleansing of Kurds and return of ISIS/Al-Qaeda.” Trump, the father of the Islamic State rebound.

It’s tough to defend a White House that has no strategy. “There’s no sense that there’s an actual strategy - a war room within the White House to push back.” Hint: There is no coherent defense.

Defending Trump’s legal positions is virtually impossible. “The third branch of government last week offered an assertive restraint on the power of President Donald Trump. And there’s likely to be more bad news for Trump from the federal courts system as the US House’s impeachment inquiry progresses. Seven separate federal courts dealt major blows to Trump, on everything from his immigration policy to attempts to get his tax returns.”

