TAPPER: You just saw my interview with Senator Cramer of North Dakota. I was just trying to get a simple answer to a question.

TAPPER: Is it acceptable for a president, any president, Democrat, Republican, to use his office to ask foreign countries to investigate their domestic political rivals?

It doesn't seem to me to be that difficult a question.

KASICH: I can’t figure it out, Jake. ... I don’t understand it.

Of course it’s wrong. And I don’t know what they’re — I don’t know what they’re afraid of. Nobody’s asking them, are you for impeachment inquiry? Are you for impeachment? Nobody’s asking them.