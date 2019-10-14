KASICH: Of course, it’s dead wrong for the president to ever talk to another leader to bring up dirt on his political opponent. That’s wrong, in and of itself.TAPPER: With or without the quid pro quo, yes.KASICH: Oh, it’s just dead wrong. But if you go to another level, and there’s an establishment of a quid pro quo, maybe that many Republicans, if it’s established, that Republicans would say, yes, this is a step too far.
Kasich is suggesting that even Republicans should be able to say that if President Trump promulgated a quid pro quo (“I would like you to do us a favor though”), meaning holding up aid (which Trump did) or dangling a meeting (apparently the case, as well) to extract political help from Ukraine, Republicans should vote to impeach. Let’s look a little closer at what he said.
To begin with, we shouldn’t have a two-tiered system for impeachment — “impeachment plus” when it is the president of your own party and “regular impeachment” when it is the other party’s president. It is fundamentally unacceptable to invite any foreign power to muck around in our election, because that is a repudiation of American democracy in which American voters choose their leaders. (Even Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas has this right).
Any Republican who cannot accept that minimal standard should not be in office. Otherwise, we will never have an election free from foreign taint. And if Trump and a troop of Republican quislings see nothing wrong with foreign governments influencing our election, it is doubly important to impeach Trump and vote these Republicans out to deter further conduct of this type in the upcoming election.
As a practical matter, we have learned that certain Republicans will never abandon Trump, no matter what the standard. Emoluments? Not enough. Robert S. Mueller III found evidence that Trump engaged in obstruction of justice? Not enough. We read Trump’s words laying down the very quid pro quo Kasich speaks about? Not enough. We heard Trump threatening to expose the whistleblower in violation of federal law? Not enough.
The problem is not the level of proof required or the level of mendacity; it is the shamelessness of Republicans too spineless to stand up to Trump and so afraid of losing an election that they cannot exercise a modicum of moral leadership. When one considers the risks undertaken by the whistleblower and the witnesses stepping forward to testify, Republicans’ craven conduct looks even worse.
The same blind loyalty apparent in the impeachment context is true when it comes to Trump’s policies. Even on Syria, while you have a bevy of Republicans denouncing the move in the harshest terms possible, these same Republicans do not oppose Trump’s reelection:
Shameful disaster unfolding in Syria. https://t.co/eS5C8Pma7b— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) October 13, 2019
One of the principal reasons why #Iran has calculated they can take increasingly aggressive attacks without facing retaliation is because they believe Trump admin wants out of Mid-East— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 11, 2019
Iran will see the decision to step aside so Erdogan can kill Kurds as validation of this view
Neither Cheney nor Rubio has come out for a change in president in 2020.
In short, the inability to abide by their oaths of office is not unique to a few Republicans in Congress or in the Cabinet. This moral and political infirmity is rampant throughout the GOP and stands as one of many reasons voters should reject any candidate with an “R” after his or her name. Until the party is cleansed of the stench of Trump and Trumpism, and until Republicans recover an elementary understanding of the oaths they take to defend the Constitution, they cannot be entrusted with power.
