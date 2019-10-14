

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch arrives on Capitol Hill on Friday to testify before congressional lawmakers. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Opinion writer

UP: Nancy Amons

DOWN: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

UP: Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch

DOWN: Ex-officials too timid to come forward with evidence of wrongdoing

UP: President Trump’s desperation

DOWN: Trump’s betrayal of Kurdish forces

UP: The world’s dictators’ ability to snow Trump

DOWN: U.S. credibility in the world

UP: Southern District of New York

DOWN: Rudolph W. Giuliani

UP: Whistleblowers

DOWN: Attorney General William P. Barr

UP: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah)

DOWN: Sens. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) refusing to answer questions

UP: Federal courts

DOWN: Trump’s wall

UP: Number of officials fleeing the administration

DOWN: Competence of those who remain

UP: Republicans at risk for parroting Trump’s impeachment defenses

DOWN: Democrats at risk for supporting an impeachment inquiry

Read more from Jennifer Rubin:

The bully in chief loses his secret weapon: Fear

This court ruling is a really big deal

How likely is it Trump will be on the ballot in 2020?