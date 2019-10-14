UP: Nancy Amons
DOWN: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
UP: Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch
DOWN: Ex-officials too timid to come forward with evidence of wrongdoing
UP: President Trump’s desperation
DOWN: Trump’s betrayal of Kurdish forces
UP: The world’s dictators’ ability to snow Trump
DOWN: U.S. credibility in the world
UP: Southern District of New York
DOWN: Rudolph W. Giuliani
UP: Whistleblowers
DOWN: Attorney General William P. Barr
UP: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah)
DOWN: Sens. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) refusing to answer questions
UP: Federal courts
DOWN: Trump’s wall
UP: Number of officials fleeing the administration
DOWN: Competence of those who remain
UP: Republicans at risk for parroting Trump’s impeachment defenses
DOWN: Democrats at risk for supporting an impeachment inquiry
