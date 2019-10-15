President Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani was paid $500,000 last year by a company founded by one of his business associates who was arrested last week and charged with campaign finance violations.

Giuliani told The Washington Post late Monday that he was confident the money he received for work conducted on behalf of the Florida-based business called Fraud Guarantee, which was co-founded by Lev Parnas, was legitimate and originated in the United States.

“I know exactly where the money came from. I knew it at the time,” he said. “I will prove beyond any doubt it came from the United States of America.”