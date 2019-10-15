The House’s impeachment inquiry is turning attention toward former national security adviser John Bolton, after a former top aide delivered explosive testimony Monday describing how he was infuriated by a shadow operation being conducted by the president’s allies and his lawyer in Ukraine to dig up dirt on the president’s political rivals.Fiona Hill, who was the National Security Council’s top Russia and Europe adviser under Bolton, told investigators that Bolton likened President Trump’s lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, a driving force behind the efforts, to a “hand grenade,” according to two people familiar with her testimony.Hill also testified that Bolton wanted to make clear he was not involved and very opposed to what he described as the “drug deal” between the White House’s acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, and U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who were also involved in the effort, the people said.
As some people joked on Twitter today, we knew Bolton wanted to engineer the overthrow of a government or two, but nobody thought it would be this one.
* Ron Brownstein considers what it means that this could be the first time in American history that a president is impeached and then runs for reelection.
* Yousef Munayyer argues that the two-state solution is dead, and we need to figure out how to create one state in Israel where both Israelis and Palestinians can live.
* Jonathan Guyer examines the foreign policy differences among the Democratic candidates.
* FiveThirtyEight’s impeachment tracker now shows public support topping 50 percent.
* Heather Digby Parton considers whether Trump’s decision to pull out of Syria was to do a favor for Vladimir Putin.
* Elizabeth Warren promises not to take any donation larger than $200 from any tech executive.
* Holly Bailey reports on how Elizabeth Warren was shaped by her early years as a law professor in Houston.
* Seung Min Kim reports that a progressive group is releasing a list of prospective Supreme Court justices for a Democratic president in an effort to pressure the candidates into committing to picking someone from their list.
