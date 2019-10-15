When do Republicans say they’ve had enough of the worst commander in chief in memory? “Rarely has a presidential decision resulted so immediately in what his own party leaders have described as disastrous consequences for American allies and interests.”

Enough talk about Hunter Biden. Let’s talk about the Trump family corruption. Former vice president Joe Biden: “No one in my family will have an office in the White House, will sit in on meetings as if they’re a cabinet, will in fact have any a business relationship with anyone that relates to a foreign corporation or to a foreign country.”

Enough of playing defense. Biden: “What in God’s name is this man doing? What is he doing to our security? What is he doing to NATO? What is he doing? It is a shame. It’s shameful what he’s done.”

Let’s hope white Americans have had enough of Trump’s racism, too. “For reasons moral and political Democrats can turn Trump’s white identity politics back against him. To accept Trump as president is to abandon our highest ideals—for our country, and for ourselves.”

We’ve seen enough to know he’s not capable of defending American interests. “The notion that Turkey was simply going to roll into Syria and effect an orderly transfer of control was never something an intelligent person could seriously entertain. Was Trump gullible enough to believe this, or did he simply not care? The evidence so far points toward the latter: If his decision to greenlight the incursion was not part of some corrupt bargain with Turkey … it may have been a deliberate middle finger to our European allies.”

When will Republicans decide they’ve had enough of losing? “Islamic State fighters are seizing a chance to escape and regroup as U.S.-allied Kurdish forces turn their attention from guarding thousands of captive extremists to defending themselves from an ongoing Turkish assault. More than 800 suspected IS detainees escaped the Ayn Issa camp in northern Syria on Sunday, Kurdish forces said in a statement, five days into Turkey’s military incursion into the region.”

