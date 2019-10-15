If you prefer state by state polls, Warren leads Biden narrowly in Iowa and New Hampshire, then comes Sanders, with Buttigieg moving up. Biden leads by a huge amount in South Carolina.

According to the Quinnipiac poll, Biden gets highest marks for electability and leadership, Warren for the best ideas.

Biden has not lost as much ground as one might imagine under the constant pummeling of President Trump and some media-driven moral equivalence between his son Hunter and the self-enriching Trump clan. Meanwhile, Warren, not yet the target of much media scrutiny nor attacks from rivals, continues to climb in the polls and broaden her base of support.

Biden is not crashing, but he could make far better use of the impeachment proceedings. One wonders why Hunter Biden is going on television Tuesday. (Isn’t the point of Joe Biden’s argument that this is about Trump and his corruption, not Hunter Biden?) He has yet to make hay out of Trump’s obvious fear of going up against Biden or of his advantage on foreign policy. Without attacking any particular opponent, he would do well in Tuesday night’s debate to emphasize both, with particular focus on the foreign policy naivete of some opponents who echo Trump’s “ending forever wars” without a coherent explanation as to how they would do this without creating additional debacles of the type we have seen in Syria.

While voters do not prioritize foreign policy in debates, Biden would do well to yank the debate back to ground on which he has an advantage and offer himself as the one to pick up the pieces of America’s shattered reputation overseas. He might, for example, point out that Trump’s belated sanctions against Turkey amount to an acknowledgment that Turkey’s strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan snookered him into bugging out of Syria.

Whatever hits Biden has taken, Trump’s rotten poll numbers suggest that any of the top four to five Democrats would be in a strong position to beat Trump. (If so, does Biden’s rationale for running needs to be tweaked?) In the Quinnipiac poll, nearly half (48 percent) strongly disapprove of Trump’s performance, 53 percent overall, while only 41 percent approve, 31 percent strongly. His approval/disapproval numbers with women (35/63 percent), white women (41/56 percent) and white college-educated men and women (39/58 percent) are simply horrendous.

By any definition, one has to consider which Democrats can maximize not only nonwhites’ vote but also the women’s and college-educated vote. The media continues to present the Upper Midwest as the land of old white men, when women make up more than half the electorate and nonwhite voting in urban areas and the growing suburbs are absolutely critical to Democrats’ success. (Maybe Democrats should go all in and put two women on the ticket.)

Even worse, a solid majority (51 to 45 percent) in the Quinnipiac poll approve of an impeachment inquiry, with opinion nearly evenly divided on impeachment and removal. Significant majorities think the inquiry is legitimate (51 to 43 percent) and disapprove of Trump’s response (59 percent). Two-thirds of voters have no problem answering the question that leaves many Republican lawmakers tongue-tied: Do you think it is acceptable for the president of the United States to ask a foreign leader to investigate a political rival, or is this not acceptable? (66 percent say unacceptable, only 24 percent acceptable).

In sum, one senses that Biden could do a better job accentuating his advantage over Trump and his foreign policy acumen while putting more pressure on Warren on both. (It’s not all that clear doing so in a debate makes any difference, since these have become exercises in confirmation bias where people tune in to cheer for their candidate.) If Sanders continues to slide in the polls, we’ll find out if his supporters are transferrable to Warren. If any of the top three contenders get passed in an early state primary (now Buttigieg has the best chance in Iowa), the entire race may be reset.

The one candidate who looks the most vulnerable with the narrowest base of support is Trump. Republicans are foolish not to consider alternatives.

