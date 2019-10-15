And early on Saturday morning, a police officer in Fort Worth shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson in her home as she played video games with her 8-year-old nephew.

In the lead-up to his movie’s release, “Joker” director Todd Phillips’s riff on supervillainy and social alienation was much discussed and condemned for its alleged lionization of aggrieved white men. But “Joker” acquires its greatest relevance in a scene that captures a very different kind of horror: the idea that you’re not safe even in your own home.

For much of “Joker,” we’ve been led to believe that the only person who appreciates Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), an ostensibly brain-damaged sad-sack party clown with aspirations to stand-up comedy stardom, is his neighbor, Sophie Dumond (Zazie Beetz). They seem to flirt in a darkly comic way in the elevator and hallways of their apartment building. She goes to a comedy club with him. And after Arthur shoots and kills three men who work for finance titan Thomas Wayne (Brett Cullen), Sophie praises the murderer, not knowing that it’s Arthur. “I think the guy that did it is a hero,” she tells him. “Three less pr---s in the city.”

But late in the movie, Arthur comes home after a day that has been miserable even by his exceptionally low standards, and wanders into Sophie’s apartment instead of his own. And for a moment, “Joker” becomes a different movie entirely. “You’re in the wrong apartment. Your name is Arthur, right?" Sophie asks him, revealing that her relationship with Arthur has been a figment of the troubled man’s imagination. “I really need you to leave. My little girl is sleeping down the hall ... Can I call someone for you?”

Though “Joker” generally hews closely, even claustrophobically, to Arthur’s perspective, this scene allows Sophie’s terror to be paramount. And more than that, it emphasizes what a nightmare it must be to think quickly and strategically about how to keep yourself safe in the last place you should have to make those desperate calculations. It’s grotesque to watch Sophie switch from making a perfectly reasonable observation and request to catering to the needs of the disturbed man who has so profoundly invaded her home. And it’s even more chilling to recognize that Sophie is doing perhaps the only reasonable thing she can to ensure that she and her daughter have a chance to survive.

Botham Jean and Atatiana Jefferson didn’t even get to try to maneuver for their own lives. Their deaths came too quickly to even be preceded by the kind of conversation Sophie has with Arthur.

Guyger blundered into Jean’s apartment after parking on the wrong floor of her complex, and shot him before even bothering to ascertain which one of them was in the wrong place. In an unnerving twist during Guyger’s trial, presiding judge Tammy Kemp ruled that the jurors could consider whether Guyger’s actions were protected by the so-called castle doctrine, since she believed she was walking into her own residence.

A police officer, Aaron Dean, shot and killed Jefferson through a closed window after a neighbor called in a report that a door was open at her house. He has since resigned from the force and been charged with murder.

The message of both of these deaths and, at least for a moment, of “Joker” is the same: There is no place in the world and no hour of the day in which black people can be safe. If even your home can be someone else’s castle, giving them the right to kill you there; if neither a bowl of ice cream nor a video game console are enough to convince an intruder your hands are occupied; if the presence of children is no check on entitlement and lethal violence, there is no hope of safety.

