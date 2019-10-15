The president has ushered in an era of political theater. We will not be going back. … I have deep concerns about whether or not a conventional political argument will be able to defeat him very easily. Conventional politics is like a very good actor somewhere down like at the New York Public Theater, behind a podium, reading a very fine play. [Trump] is like surround sound “Star Wars” on huge screens all around. So we have to rise to the level of his frequency. It’s almost like homeopathy. Right? That’s me, baby! …

Now, he is a phenomenon, he is not just a politician. He is a phenomenon. We need to counter that with a phenomenon of our own. The phenomenon we can counter him with is not any individual, but it is the power, the energy, the motivation, and the spirit, and the inspiration that comes from having a real, radically honest conversation about who we are and what we are doing as a country. …

We have a conventional political system that doesn’t want to upset people, doesn’t wanna be negative. So it doesn’t get real. It doesn’t get true. It doesn’t get deeply honest. It infantilizes people. It doesn’t respect the intelligence of the American people enough to talk about how bad things really are, because we have to talk about how bad things really are in order to be the sober, intelligent, noble people we need to be in order to transform these things.