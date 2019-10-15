In fact, I wasn’t there — I had not yet been born. My 14-year-old father, a hardcore baseball fan, was. When Dad realized what Sievers had hit, he jumped from the stands and darted over to shake Sievers’s hand as he crossed the plate. A photographer from the Washington Daily News caught the moment. The next day, a photo of my dad ran with the caption: “Wild-eyed unidentified sports fan.” I’ve written about this moment in my dad’s sporting life. His simple love of all things baseball has never wavered.

As the Nats pushed ahead in their series with the Dodgers, I was caught up in the fervor. A friend from San Francisco has been in town caring for his aging father; one night, hoping to distract him from a particularly stressful day, I suggested we “watch” the game together.

I texted, “Nats scored.” And we were off. Over the next several nights, my friend and I watched the entire series together, texting as the Nats scored, ran and hit a grand slam that landed them smack in the middle of tonight’s precipice: One win from the World Series.

Can it be that, like my father, I’ve become a wild-eyed sports fan? Last night, a friend asked me to see the “Downton Abbey” movie with her, but I declined, as the “play ball” call was set for 7:38 p.m.

There is something soothing yet exciting about the game. Something peaceful and heart-pounding as the ball maps its trajectory, and you hope that the other team’s outfielder is blinded or drops it or that the hit is a home run and that the ball soars into the stands. So many writers have written about the game that there is nothing this poet can add.

But I have one more story from my wild-eyed sports-fan father, who told me that for tonight’s game, I better watch for the brooms and the sweep. The story is about Rocky Bridges. When my dad was 14 or so, he and his friends were allowed to hang out at a local pizza shop in the evenings. The parents would drop the boys off and pick them up at a reasonable hour.

For reasons I’ve forgotten, my father just had to get to Griffith Stadium one night to see his beloved Senators play, especially Jim Bunning, who became a Hall of Fame pitcher and a U.S. senator from Kentucky.

Dad’s plan involved skipping out of the pizza joint, catching a streetcar and making it back in time for the ride home. But his friends weren’t willing to risk getting in trouble if the plan fell through, so my dad went alone. At the game, he happened to spot one of the Senators’ favorite players, Rocky Bridges, who was in the bullpen for the season, having suffered a fractured jaw during his first-at bat during the 1958 All-Star game.

A few weeks later, my dad was playing a game of gin rummy with his dad when he let it slip that he’d seen Rocky Bridges — and the gig was up. My father was grounded for a month: No baseball on the radio. No baseball after school. No nothing. In those days, that was the price for not being where your parents expected you to be. And that was the price for being where your heart was.

In its Feb. 7, 2015, obituary of Bridges, who died at age 87, The Post quoted Bridges as having told the Los Angeles Times: “I never got in the game, but I sat on the bench with Mickey Mantle, Ted Williams and Yogi Berra. I gave ’em instruction in how to sit.”

Learning about baseball past, I’ve learned about baseball present. For in its obituary for Bridges, The Post also quoted its sportswriter Bob Addie, who wrote in 1958: “Rocky Bridges undoubtedly has been one of the most popular men ever to wear the Washington uniform. He’s an example of what ‘hustle,’ ‘desire,’ and ‘spirit’ will do.”

I have a sense that’s true for every member of the 2019 Nationals. For a team so close to the World Series because of a wild card, the year has been about staying in the fight. And as any fan knows, that’s all about hustle, desire and spirit. A bit like a teenage boy racing through the city to catch his team one night.

Or something like the way we find ourselves, we humans, on a team, late at night, texting each other to distraction, hustling along when the spirit struggles day by day. The night the Nats beat the Dodgers, my old friend must have texted me every baseball-related emoji he could think of. I cheered so loudly, my 17-year-old told me to “quiet down a little.” Some people were sleeping. Some of us, son, are wide-awake and dreaming.

