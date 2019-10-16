The parents of British teenager Harry Dunn met with President Trump at the White House on Tuesday, only to be told that the woman British police say was involved in the car crash that killed their son was in the same building and ready to meet them.

Dunn, 19, was killed Aug. 27 when his motorcycle was struck by a car that police say was driven by 42-year-old American Anne Sacoolas, who was driving on the wrong side of the road at the time. Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. government official, claimed diplomatic immunity under international law, which allowed her to return to the United States.

White House officials were skeptical of having Dunn’s parents and Sacoolas in the West Wing at the same time, but Trump was keen on having a “hug and make up moment,” according to a person with knowledge of the discussions. [...]

“We’ve said all along we are willing to meet her, but it has to be with therapists and mediators. And that’s not just for us; it’s for her as well,” said Charles, the mother. “To be thrown into a room together with no prior warning, that’s not good for her mental health, and it’s certainly not good for ours.”

“There was a bit of pressure, but we stuck to our guns,” added Dunn, the father, explaining that Trump asked them two or three times to meet with Sacoolas.