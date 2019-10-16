Odd how Trump is delivering so many benefits to Russia. “As the Middle East reels from President Trump’s erratic foreign policy, Russia is savoring a fresh chance to build its status as a resurgent world power and cast itself as a force for stability. The withdrawal of United States troops from northeastern Syria, coupled with Turkey’s incursion, is allowing Russia to play the part of responsible peacemaker and to present a contrast to what many in the region see as unstable leadership from Washington.”

Medicare-for-all is an odd hill to die on for Democrats. “Mayor Pete Drops Ad Attacking Bernie and Warren’s Medicare for All as ‘Infringing on Freedom’ Hours Before Debate.”

Odd because it’s never going to happen and is quite unpopular. “Few who favor a ‘Medicare for All’ plan want it to become the only form of health insurance available. Six in 10 would want it to compete with private health insurance as a choice for those who want it, rather than replace all private insurance. Most Democrats hold this view as well.”

An odd predicament for the guy who claims always to hire “the best people.” “Donald Trump is facing a new dilemma in the expanding Ukraine probe: whether to cement his bond with personal attorney Rudy Giuliani or distance himself from the confidant whose own legal peril threatens to ensnare the president.”

So odd that Republicans think he won’t betray them, too. “Individuals like Donald Trump, who chronically betray others, are incapable of authentic relationships or genuine human connections. They view other people solely in transactional terms. For malignant narcissists, they themselves are the alpha and the omega, the first and the last, the beginning and the end. Other human beings don’t have inherent dignity; their worth is determined solely in terms of what they can do for the person who is the betrayer.”

Oddly, Giuliani has been attacking Hunter Biden for what Giuliani does. “President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, was paid $500,000 for work he did for a company co-founded by the Ukrainian-American businessman arrested last week on campaign finance charges, Giuliani told Reuters on Monday.”

