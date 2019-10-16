Candidates accepted this invitation to wax nostalgic about their wide-ranging lives. “Well, I think about the friendships that I formed in the military, people who were radically different from me, different generation, different race, definitely different politics. And we learned to trust each other with our lives,” said South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

A vocal cross-section of the debate audience, however, bristled at an Ellen-premised question in light of the session’s omissions.

AD

AD

LAST QUESTION IS ABOUT BIPARTISAN FRIENDSHIP AND NOT CLIMATE CHANGE.



WHAT IS THIS.



I JUST... I can't. — Leah Stokes (@leahstokes) October 16, 2019

Three hours and no questions tonight about climate, housing, or immigration.



Climate change is an existential threat. America has a housing crisis. Children are still in cages at our border.



But you know, Ellen.#DemocraticDebate — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 16, 2019

The debate indeed stayed away from climate change, so we asked the New York Times and CNN: Why? The New York Times declined to comment on the matter. A CNN source responded that the network had recently staged a seven-hour town hall event on the climate crisis with Democratic candidates. Here was an opportunity, said the source, to get to other topics.

Another way of looking at the same set of facts: If your network feels that climate change is sufficiently important to warrant a marathon town hall event, why isn’t it sufficiently important to warrant a single question at a more widely viewed debate? It would have fit nicely at any point over the three-hour affair, including at the very outset.

The chance for another hard-edged public policy question at Tuesday night’s clash, however, fell victim to a shibboleth of television news. For decades, television producers have group-thought their way into the idea that viewers need fluff toward the end of their broadcasts. Tune in to most cable-news shows, and you’ll see the spawn of this mind-set — a segment about a dog or a family reunion, or a funny video or some other triviality.

AD

AD

The “Ellen question” is the primary-debate incarnation of this TV-news tradition. And it’s by no means the worst of its kind. Consider that during an October 2007 debate with Republican presidential candidates, then-CNBC host Maria Bartiromo asked then-Sen. Fred D. Thompson (Tenn.) at the end of the affair: “Senator Thompson, this was your first debate. How did it feel?”

“Just like home,” responded Thompson. “I didn’t say which kind of home.”

A late-stage question to Texas Gov. Rick Perry during a January 2012 Republican debate hosted by ABC News, Yahoo! and New Hampshire television station WMUR went like this: “So if you weren’t here running for president, Governor Perry, what would you be doing on a Saturday night?” asked George Stephanopoulos of ABC News. Perry responded, “I’d probably be at the shooting range.”

AD

AD

In May 2007, Chris Matthews — the glib, longtime MSNBC host — stretched the format a bit when he asked Republican candidates quite a hypothetical. “Seriously, would it be good for America to have Bill Clinton back living in the White House?” Clinton had completed two terms in office years before, so the question was a touch moot on a constitutional level. “You have got to be kidding,” quipped candidate Mitt Romney.

Others: During the 2016 primary cycle, CNN’s Cooper asked Democratic candidates in a closing question to cite they enemy they’re most proud of. Jake Tapper, also of CNN, pressed Republican candidates on which woman they’d put on the $10 bill, what Secret Service codename they’d prefer (Sen. Rand Paul: “Justice Never Sleeps”) and how the world would “look different” at their end of their presidencies.

Mark Lukasiewicz, dean of the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication at Hofstra University, says that the close-out question is often the result of compromise between the host network and the candidates. In those negotiations, the candidates commonly lobby for closing statements, the better to speak their mind on issues that may have been neglected in the proceedings; the networks commonly — and correctly — counter that closing statements are boring. So they agree that the moderator will throw out queries like Tuesday’s "Ellen question" to be answered by each candidate.

AD

AD

There’s “room” for such close-out questions, argues former CNN/U.S. president Jonathan Klein, so long as the debate hosts don’t sacrifice time for policy matters. “It’s just as okay for them to do that as it is for the Washington Post to have a comics section,” says Klein, who now serves as chairman of subscription video platform TappTV.

One hundred percent. Yet the late-stage debate questions about personality, codenames and whatnot are obsolescing as the media world splinters. The candidates “appear on ‘Ellen’ and ‘The View’ and [Stephen] Colbert and other programs — plenty of places to show that lighter side of themselves,” says Lukasiewicz, who served as senior vice president of specials for NBC News. Though Lukasiewicz thought the debate moderators performed well, the dissatisfaction with the "Ellen question" means something: “I think people say, ‘No, when they’re on the stage to debate, let’s have them debate.' ”

Read more:

AD