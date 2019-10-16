Warren declared, “So look, I think we ought to get out of the Middle East.” That sort of isolationist view, especially in light of President Trump’s Syria debacle, raises real questions about her judgment. Shortly after the debate, spokesperson Alexis Krieg put out a statement trying to clarify Warren’s comment. “She was referring to ‘combat troops’ since we have multiple non-combat bases, in UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, etc. and she did not mean those," Krieg said. “She believes we need to end the endless wars. That means getting all U.S. troops out of combat in the Middle East, and using diplomacy to work with allies and partners to end conflicts and suffering in the region and around the world.”

That is only a slight improvement. How does Warren think diplomacy works if we announce in advance that all troops are leaving? We already have seen the results in Afghanistan, where talks are stalled because the Taliban knows how desperate President Trump is to bug out. (So desperate, he even invited the Taliban leaders to Camp David.) How does she plan on avoiding the calamity we see in Syria and the resulting boost to Russia if we announce that all forces are coming home regardless of conditions on the ground?

Diplomacy with no regard for the military situation on the ground, for commitments we have made to allies, for the geopolitical implications of retreat and for the plans of Iran, which is already aggressively expanding its influence, is the very sort of naivete that will get Democrats in trouble in 2020. Warren will be accused of disregarding, just as Trump has, the potential for the Islamic State to reemerge as a threat to Europe and our own homeland. Bluntly put, a nominee who agrees with Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) on foreign policy is not going to pass the commander-in-chief test.

The Middle East, to put it mildly, is not an easy puzzle to solve. Pretending that it is, that all it takes is the will to announce withdrawal, is the progressive version of “America First.” The prevailing view on the stage Tuesday, articulated by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), former vice president Joe Biden and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg is a traditional internationalist vision that prioritizes soft power but does not abandon hard-power options nor retreat from the world.

Buttigieg offered an alternative in the debate. “I didn’t think we should have gone to Iraq in the first place. I think we need to get out of Afghanistan,” he said. “But it’s also the case that a small number of specialized, special operations forces and intelligence capabilities were the only thing that stood between that part of Syria and what we’re seeing now, which is the beginning of a genocide and the resurgence of ISIS.” He went on: “We had leverage. But when we abandon the international stage, when we think our only choices are between endless war or total isolation, the consequence is the disappearance of U.S. leadership.”

Biden spoke passionately about American leadership as well. “In Afghanistan, as well as all the way over to Syria, we have ISIS that’s going to come here. They are going to, in fact, damage the United States of America. That’s why we got involved in the first place and not ceded the whole area to [Syrian President Bashar al-]Assad and to the Russians.”

Buttigieg, Biden and Klobuchar each sounded like a credible commander in chief on Tuesday; Warren did not. She has time to refine her rhetoric and make clear that she understands the complications involved in a total U.S. withdrawal from the Middle East. She needs to contrast her view with Trump’s and explain how she is going to avoid the folly of abrupt actions.

Americans are tired of Middle East wars, but they are rightfully concerned about terrorism and about supporting our allies around the world. Warren should put aside the platitudes and spend as much time thinking about foreign policy as she does domestic policy. After all, she does want the job of commander in chief.

