According to the Wilder School poll, only 29 percent of respondents think impeachment hearings should get underway. Twenty-four percent believe further investigation is needed to determine whether such hearings are necessary.

Forty-five percent say there’s no need for any hearings at all.

AD

Looked at in the right light, that’s good news for the White House (if it can keep Trump lawyer Rudolph Giuliani off cable news).

AD

It’s also just about the best news ever reported for Virginia Republicans hoping to hang on to their slim majorities in the General Assembly.

With less than three weeks to go until Election Day, 83 percent of Republicans and 40 percent of independents think there’s no need for impeachment hearings. In an off-off year election in which getting the base out to the polls is paramount, those are very good poll numbers, indeed.

The impeachment issue might have put a national spin on the General Assembly contests. But GOP voters haven’t flaked out yet.

AD

But what else do these numbers show?

Self-identified Democrats either want impeachment to get started (54 percent) or for the investigation to continue (31 percent).

That’s an interesting divide. Sure, Democrats are more likely to want impeachment and whatever catharsis it may bring. But a sizable group just isn’t ready to go down that road without a lot more proof the president did something illegal.

AD

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) can take real comfort from those figures.

But back to those independents in the Wilder School poll: 28 percent want hearings to get going, and 30 percent want investigations to continue.

That’s the “X” factor in the November elections. If pro-impeachment hearings independents show up at the polls in sizable numbers, they may follow the 2017 election script and take out their frustrations on General Assembly Republicans.

AD

The Wilder School poll also contains a few ominous signs about how impeachment might bring about a replay of 2017:

Those with a college degree or more, females, minorities and those under 45 years old were more likely to support impeachment or continuing the investigation.

In other words, the cohorts that nearly swamped the Virginia GOP in 2017 and did so again in the 2018 congressional midterms could do so again.

AD

But only if they show up.

Here’s another bit of worrying information for Republicans:

Regionally, Tidewater (36 percent) and Northern Virginia (33 percent) were more likely to support starting impeachment hearings, the South Central area was slightly more likely to support continuing the investigation (30 percent).

AD

The suburban portions of the state are more likely to support impeachment hearings — the same suburban areas where Republicans have been bleeding votes over the past decade.

Tim Hugo, call your office.

The Wilder School poll gives Republicans plenty of reason to worry: A potential 2017 replay in the suburbs is real, thanks to the possibility of formal impeachment hearings.

But amid the worry and the suburban gloom are very real rays of hope.

The GOP base is still firmly on the Trump train, along with what appear to be enough self-described independents to keep the impeachment boogeyman away.

That coalition only needs to hold together for three more weeks and show up to vote Nov. 5. If that happens, Republicans, despite everything, may have a fighting chance.

And it would also help — a lot — if someone could keep any additional or new administration revelations/bombshells/gaffes/Twitter meltdowns on hold during that time.

Yeah. Not sure that’s going to happen.

AD