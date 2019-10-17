Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters Thursday that President Trump blocked nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine in part to force the government in Kyiv to investigate his political rivals, a startling acknowledgment after the president’s repeated denials of a quid pro quo.
Mulvaney defended the maneuver as “absolutely appropriate.”
“Did he also mention to me in the past the corruption related to the DNC server? Absolutely, no question about that. But that’s it, that’s why we held up the money,” Mulvaney said, referring to a conspiracy theory that a hacked Democratic National Committee computer server was taken to Ukraine in 2016 to hide evidence that Kyiv, not Moscow, interfered in the last U.S. presidential election.

All the conservatives who claimed there was no quid pro quo are going to have to update their talking points now that the White House has announced that quid pro quos are awesome. (Mulvaney is now gamely struggling to walk it back.)

On Oct. 25, 2008, the owner of a property in Florida in which Lev Parnas had been living told Parnas to leave. When the men began to argue and the owner told Parnas he would call the police, Parnas told the man, "If you call the cops, they are not going to find you ever," according to a petition for a restraining order filed by the landlord in Miami-Dade county court and obtained by POLITICO.
Three days later, the men met to discuss the matter again. According to the petition, Parnas held a gun to the man’s head and said, "This is my last warning to you," then got into his car, a dark blue Porsche Cayenne, and drove off. Three days after that, on Halloween, the police seized from Parnas a .38 revolver, a 9mm pistol, an automatic pistol, and a .40-caliber Glock pistol, according to a court motion filed later by Parnas seeking return of the firearms.
The condo at the heart of the dispute was on the 42nd floor of Trump Palace in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

Of course it was.

* Andrew Freedman, Josh Dawsy, and Juliet Eilperin report that the White House has made clear that climate change will not be on the agenda at next year’s G-7 summit, even though it will be held in a place “where streets flood on sunny days from rising seas, and stifling heat and humidity are worsening.”

* And William Cohan reports on the bizarre story of anonymous traders who seem to have unusual luck predicting when Trump will do something that moves the markets, and have made hundreds of millions of dollars doing so.

