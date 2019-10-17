* Ben Schreckinger and Darren Samuelsohn report on the colorful past of Rudy Giuliani’s buddy Lev Parnas, who was helping him make American foreign policy in Ukraine while they both tried to cash in:
On Oct. 25, 2008, the owner of a property in Florida in which Lev Parnas had been living told Parnas to leave. When the men began to argue and the owner told Parnas he would call the police, Parnas told the man, "If you call the cops, they are not going to find you ever," according to a petition for a restraining order filed by the landlord in Miami-Dade county court and obtained by POLITICO.Three days later, the men met to discuss the matter again. According to the petition, Parnas held a gun to the man’s head and said, "This is my last warning to you," then got into his car, a dark blue Porsche Cayenne, and drove off. Three days after that, on Halloween, the police seized from Parnas a .38 revolver, a 9mm pistol, an automatic pistol, and a .40-caliber Glock pistol, according to a court motion filed later by Parnas seeking return of the firearms.The condo at the heart of the dispute was on the 42nd floor of Trump Palace in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.
Of course it was.
* Andrew Freedman, Josh Dawsy, and Juliet Eilperin report that the White House has made clear that climate change will not be on the agenda at next year’s G-7 summit, even though it will be held in a place “where streets flood on sunny days from rising seas, and stifling heat and humidity are worsening.”
* Michelle Ye Hee Lee reports that Democratic candidates are on pace to receive $1 billion in small donations through ActBlue this year.
* David Nichanian has a cool interactive map showing all the 2019 elections where criminal justice reform is on the ballot in one way or another.
* Julie Rodin Zebrak explains why holding Trump accountable here at home is critical to enabling America to promote the rule of law in other countries.
* Jonathan Cohn explains how Medicare-for-all would actually affect the finances of the middle class.
* The Pew Research Center reports that Christianity continues its decline in America.
* Julie Millican explains how conservative writer John Solomon was the driving force behind the conspiracy theories around Ukraine that have led to the impeachment inquiry.
* Justin Elliot and Paul Kiel obtained internal documents from TurboTax maker Intuit showing how the company has worked to make sure Americans don’t get to file their taxes for free.
* And William Cohan reports on the bizarre story of anonymous traders who seem to have unusual luck predicting when Trump will do something that moves the markets, and have made hundreds of millions of dollars doing so.