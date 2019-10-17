Howe: “I’m not sure, but it sure seems weird.”

Erik Wemple Blog: “What seems weird?”

Howe: “That he stepped out so fast without any warning."

Erik Wemple Blog: “That’s what you find strange?”

Howe: “I do think that that’s strange, but I also know that I’ve heard stories that he was escorted out of the building. Unfortunately us Americans don’t know what’s true.”

Erik Wemple Blog: “Those [stories about the escort] were denied.” [An NBC News reporter had tweeted about the alleged escort, then deleted it after receiving a denial from Fox News.]

Howe: “Were they? We don’t know what to believe. Unfortunately, we trusted the media. I have trusted them all my life to give me the real news. Now I have to decipher everything to get the real news. That is not fair to us Americans.”