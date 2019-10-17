Give or take a detail or two, Finer’s position on Smith — who had spent 23 years at the No. 1 cable news channel — represents the sentiments of a dozen Trump supporters interviewed by the Erik Wemple Blog on Thursday morning at Freedom Plaza in Washington, where they were preparing to march on the Capitol to protest the ongoing impeachment inquiry — a protest organized by Women for America First. The feedback suggests that the 3 p.m. hour at Fox News — where Smith routinely debunked Trump’s falsehoods, as well as the hooey from opinion colleagues at the network — could receive a fresh infusion of eyeballs.
“He doesn’t fit, he’s left-leaning, he’s a socialist, he’s against the president,” said Brett Kokinadis, 39, of New Mexico. “It’s great that he resigned.”
Nor were the Trump faithful hesitant to act on their feelings about Smith. “Gosh, I always had to turn him off because he upset me so much," said Margaret Howe, 59, who lives near Columbus, Ohio. “I wanted Fox to know I didn’t want to watch him, so I turned the television off,” said Diane Van Zwieten, 74, of Arizona.
Several Trump supporters at the event referenced a drift in Smith’s work at Fox News. “I think he had let his emotion and his bias come into play over the last few years. Been watching the guy for 20 years. Used to really enjoy him,” said 50-year-old Robert Springer of San Antonio. And Dodge Fielding, 73, of Fairfax said that Smith “started out as a really good journalist, as someone who I really followed for many years. And then he started drifting to the left more and more and more and more. And though I like the fact that Fox puts on various opinions, including those of the left, it was time for him to go. Because he was ... too much of a figure within the Fox organization.”
Such objections say something important about the work of TV news anchors in the time of Trump. As a matter of history, Smith had always provided a contrast with other hours at Fox News, to the dismay of many in the Fox News base. In one memorable moment from 2012, he announced that President Barack Obama had arrived in the “21st century” with his change of position on gay marriage.
The arrival of Trump, however, sharpened the contrast between Smith’s work and that of many of his colleagues. So much of the president’s behavior is so offensive, so mendacious, so incompetent that merely reciting its contours creates the appearance of an ax to grind. How, after all, to produce neutral-sounding coverage of Trump mocking a man with a disability? How to produce neutral-sounding coverage of Trump lying about undocumented immigrants casting millions of ballots in the 2016 election? How to produce neutral-sounding coverage of Trump demanding that Democratic congresswomen of color “go back” home? How to produce neutral-sounding coverage of Trump boasting about resolving a crisis of his own making?
As the misery of the Trump presidency marched onward, Smith resisted any temptation to provide multidimensional coverage of these one-dimensional outrages. He told viewers what was happening, without qualification. In so doing, he produced an hour of television distinct from the other “straight news” programs and highly distinct from the propaganda on the opinion hours of “Fox & Friends" and prime time, where Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham hold sway. (In the short term, Smith is being replaced with Fox News hosts Trace Gallagher, Bret Baier, Chris Wallace, Brit Hume, Shannon Bream, Martha MacCallum, Bill Hemmer and John Roberts. A more permanent plan will emerge next year, according to Variety.)
Like Trump himself, his supporters are fixated on the media, to the point that they know every wrinkle of Smith’s career. They know how long he’d been at Fox News, and they know about the circumstances around his departure. For instance, Howe told the Erik Wemple Blog: "Well, it appears a lot of people that are leaving ... might be the ones that a lot of news is going to come out about them.” We asked whether she was saying that “news” will be coming out about Smith:
Howe: “I’m not sure, but it sure seems weird.”Erik Wemple Blog: “What seems weird?”Howe: “That he stepped out so fast without any warning."Erik Wemple Blog: “That’s what you find strange?”Howe: “I do think that that’s strange, but I also know that I’ve heard stories that he was escorted out of the building. Unfortunately us Americans don’t know what’s true.”Erik Wemple Blog: “Those [stories about the escort] were denied.” [An NBC News reporter had tweeted about the alleged escort, then deleted it after receiving a denial from Fox News.]Howe: “Were they? We don’t know what to believe. Unfortunately, we trusted the media. I have trusted them all my life to give me the real news. Now I have to decipher everything to get the real news. That is not fair to us Americans.”
Perhaps it’s hard to get the “real news.” But it was a bit easier back in the days when Smith was holding forth from Fox News.