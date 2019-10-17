One of the consequences of Williamson’s presidential run is the presidential scrutiny that unearthed her past comments on vaccinations, AIDS and medicine generally. So, I asked her about all that during an interview before an audience at the 92nd Street Y in New York City last month. “Well, first of all, as a general view about medicine, I’m Jewish, I go to the doctor,” Williamson said to laughter. “There is not one thing I’ve ever said and there is not one thing I’ve ever written that is anti-medicine or anti-science,” she said, totally ducking the anti-vaccination issue. Back in August, Williamson was hammered for comments she made in 2012 on a radio show she had at the time that were seen as promoting the anti-vaxxer theory that there is a link between vaccinations and autism.

I particularly wanted her to address the accusation that she told people living with AIDS not to take medication or in the pre-cocktail days of the epidemic to use the power of positive thinking to beat the disease. “I founded an organization here in New York City called The New York Center for Living just as there was a Los Angeles Center for Living that was of service to people with AIDS. First of all, I want to say that at the time that those organizations started there wasn’t any medicine for AIDS. It took a long time,” Williamson explained. “Once medicine was available, the idea that I ever told anyone [to not take medicine], particularly anyone within the AIDS community... You will not find one person...That’s not even a mischaracterization, that one is a total and complete lie.”

And then I got booed when I pressed Williamson about a Facebook comment from an HIV-positive critic that was highlighted in an August story on Slate.

One HIV-positive man wrote on Facebook that Williamson had harmed people with AIDS by “conning” them into “believing they deserved their biological condition—and even their deaths—because they weren’t spiritually fit enough to visualize the AIDS virus away.”

“That’s not someone who knows my work, that’s not someone who was there, that’s not someone who’s read my books or heard my lectures,” Williamson told me. “It’s just not even anything close to anything I’ve ever said or felt or believed.” This echoed a tweet Williamson sent on June 22. The next day, my Post colleague Gillian Brockell then shared photos on Twitter of pages from her copy of Williamson’s 1992 book “A Return to Love” that related to AIDS, cancer and medicine and then analyzed them. They were included in a larger New York Magazine piece in August that asked “Where does Marianne Williamson actually stand on vaccines?” She didn’t come off so great.

Angry readers of my post on Williamson on Tuesday invariably mentioned her comments on vaccines, cancer and AIDS. For instance, @GeoffThorne tweeted in response, “dude. she’s a cult leader, anti-vaxxer, anti-science, anti-medicine, floating the toxic snake oil that illnesses of the body and mind are the fault of an imperfect connection to ‘the divine.’ she’s as dangerous in her way as Trump. normalizing her is like normalizing arsenic.” Dang.

But after the event I did with Williamson in New York City, an old friend who watched the livestream reached out with his own personal experience with Williamson. “I was there at the Center for Living with my Jimmy who got Shingles and found out he was HIV+....this was before AZT, there was NOTHING, NO HOPE, Marianne gave us a place to share to manage our fears,” he wrote via Instagram direct message. “I remember he saying ‘women with Breast Cancer have a better survival chance when they are in support groups’ let’s do this for us in the AIDS crisis. Never ever did she say that our Spiritual disconnection is the reason most of our community was dying, NEVER.”

My friend’s message ended with a revelation that put an exclamation point on why those who love Williamson really love her. “Just wanted to share my insight for actually having that weekly support group, it was amazing,” he said, “and Jimmy is still among us ❤️.” Like I said at the top of this piece, everyone has a point when it comes their view of Williamson. Since she won’t be near a debate stage anytime soon and out of the race altogether at some point, the two camps can go back to their corners and forget the other exists.

