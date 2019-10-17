Opposition to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s spinelessness is welcome. “A former top adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told House impeachment investigators on Wednesday that he abruptly resigned last week because of President Donald Trump’s attacks on the ousted U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and the State Department’s unwillingness to protect career diplomats from political pressure, according to two people familiar with the testimony.”

Good to see lawmakers of both parties oppose Trump overwhelmingly. “Republicans and Democrats banded together to approve a resolution opposing Mr. Trump’s acquiescence to the Turkish assault against the Kurds, who have been crucial American allies in the fight against ISIS. The measure passed, 354-60, not long before a bipartisan group of congressional leaders was slated to meet with Mr. Trump to discuss the incursion, and hours before Vice President Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state, were to travel to Ankara to call for a cease-fire in a battle the president appears to have greenlit.” Now they should agree on inviting Ukraine to meddle in our election.

Dedicated civil servants thankfully were willing to oppose politicization of the State Department under Pompeo. “Michael McKinley, the former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo until his sudden resignation last week, told House impeachment investigators Wednesday that career diplomats were mistreated during his tenure and that some had their careers derailed for political reasons, according to people familiar with his testimony.” Good for him.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) did not ably defend herself against candidates who oppose Medicare-for-all. "Last week, Warren caught up to former Vice President Joe Biden in an average of the national polls, and on Tuesday night she found herself hemmed in, particularly by South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Opposing impeachment gets harder every day. “One Of Rudy Giuliani’s Indicted Associates Was Tweeting About Joe Biden And Ukraine Days After Trump’s Inauguration.”

