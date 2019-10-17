Bartiromo argued America “wronged” its allies with the troop withdrawal and alleviated the pressure campaign on Iran. Pompeo insisted that “the Islamic Republic of Iran is feeling full might, the full pressure of the United States of America,” and Bartiromo moved on to ask if there is a strategy “to hit back at Turkey.”

The interview continued with Bartiromo and Pompeo going back and forth on whether Trump “greenlit” the invasion with the troop pullout, and what would conflict with Turkey mean for NATO. Eventually, Bartiromo noted comments from the former prime minister of Israel Ehud Barak who said that Russia, Bashar al-Assad, Iran, and ISIS are the biggest winners from the situation in Syria.

“Is it your belief that Israel today is less safe as a result of this move?” Bartiromo asked, to which, Pompeo responded with a singular “No.”