Two Cabinet secretaries. The acting White House chief of staff. A bevy of career diplomats. President Trump’s personal attorney. And at the center of the impeachment inquiry, the president himself.
Over two weeks of closed-door testimony, a clear portrait has emerged of a president personally orchestrating the effort to pressure a foreign government to dig up dirt on a potential 2020 political rival — and marshaling the full resources of the federal bureaucracy to help in that endeavor. ...
Contrary to weeks of denials from the president and his defenders, a growing body of evidence makes clear it was Trump himself who repeatedly pushed his own government and a foreign power to intervene in domestic political concerns, enlisting and ensnaring a growing number of administration officials in a way that increasingly made even some members of his own team uncomfortable.
The wave of witnesses reflects the growing peril enveloping Trump amid the burgeoning inquiry, which he and some top aides have tried to block by refusing to abide by congressional subpoenas. Not only are a growing number of officials and longtime employees choosing to come forward with damaging evidence, the narrative they are laying out points to potential violations of law, including prohibitions on accepting campaign help from a foreign entity, that bolster the case for impeachment.

Trump’s serial betrayal of the country is staggering in its audacity and scope. But he’s not an untouchable. This is getting away from them.

Rep. Francis Rooney (R-Fla.) said Friday that he has been increasingly concerned by revelations that have emerged regarding the Trump administration’s dealings with Ukraine and did not rule out the possibility of voting to impeach the president.
The two-term congressman from a heavily Republican district told reporters he was “shocked” by acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s on-camera admission Thursday that Trump withheld military aid to secure a personal political priority, an investigation into possible Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election.
“The president has said many times there wasn’t a quid pro quo . . . and now Mick Mulvaney goes up and says, ‘Yeah, it was all part of the whole plan.’ ” Rooney said in the Capitol. ...
“I’m a business guy, okay?” he added when asked if he’s considering a vote to impeach Trump. “I’m used to being open to all points of view and making the best decision I can. But there’s . . . a lot of water still to flow down under the bridge on this thing.”

Naturally, Rooney subsequently walked this back. But make no mistake: There will be more of this.

* This reporting from CNN’s Jamie Gangel is a must-watch, if you want to understand just how deeply unhinged Trump was during that meltdown at Nancy Pelosi:

* The Arizona Mirror’s Jim Small reports on GOP Senator Martha McSally’s double-talk about the Ukraine scandal, another sign that Republicans are furiously contorting themselves over Trump’s corruption.

* Mitch McConnell penned a scathing op ed for The Post ripping the decision to pull out of Syria, which shows how frantically Republicans are running from Trump on this. At the same time, he did so without once mentioning the word, “Trump.”

* Nick Miroff reports that a new surge in Mexican families trying to cross the border has officials worried about another border crisis. Who’s left inside the administration for Trump to shriek at with rage this time?

