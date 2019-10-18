Rep. Francis Rooney (R-Fla.) said Friday that he has been increasingly concerned by revelations that have emerged regarding the Trump administration’s dealings with Ukraine and did not rule out the possibility of voting to impeach the president.The two-term congressman from a heavily Republican district told reporters he was “shocked” by acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s on-camera admission Thursday that Trump withheld military aid to secure a personal political priority, an investigation into possible Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election.“The president has said many times there wasn’t a quid pro quo . . . and now Mick Mulvaney goes up and says, ‘Yeah, it was all part of the whole plan.’ ” Rooney said in the Capitol. ...“I’m a business guy, okay?” he added when asked if he’s considering a vote to impeach Trump. “I’m used to being open to all points of view and making the best decision I can. But there’s . . . a lot of water still to flow down under the bridge on this thing.”
Naturally, Rooney subsequently walked this back. But make no mistake: There will be more of this.
* This reporting from CNN’s Jamie Gangel is a must-watch, if you want to understand just how deeply unhinged Trump was during that meltdown at Nancy Pelosi:
A Republican source inside the Trump-Pelosi meeting described attendees as “shaken” and “shell-shocked” by the President’s demeanor.— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) October 17, 2019
“He is not in control of himself. It is all yelling and screaming.”
—@jamiegangel reports pic.twitter.com/OMxR0o7sTX
* The Arizona Mirror’s Jim Small reports on GOP Senator Martha McSally’s double-talk about the Ukraine scandal, another sign that Republicans are furiously contorting themselves over Trump’s corruption.
* Mitch McConnell penned a scathing op ed for The Post ripping the decision to pull out of Syria, which shows how frantically Republicans are running from Trump on this. At the same time, he did so without once mentioning the word, “Trump.”
* Nick Miroff reports that a new surge in Mexican families trying to cross the border has officials worried about another border crisis. Who’s left inside the administration for Trump to shriek at with rage this time?
* Jonathan Bernstein looks at all the ways Trump is abusing Republicans at precisely the moment he needs them most, which ultimately could lead to his undoing.
* Karen Tumulty has a nice piece looking back at Nancy Pelosi’s past to explain why she refuses to bend in the face of overbearing men like Donald Trump.
* Michelle Goldberg asks some good questions: Why did Gordon Sondland sell himself out for Trump in the first place, and why did he think this would end any other way?
* The Tennessee Holler posts video of a pro-Trump march in Nashville and a confrontation with protesters that captures how deeply Trump has split the country.
* And Jonathan Chait skewers a startlingly ridiculous piece in the Federalist that enthuses over how clever Trump is for using the G-7 to line his pockets.