Bottom line: There is no defense to this. “Gordon D. Sondland, the United States ambassador to the European Union, told House impeachment investigators on Thursday that President Trump delegated American foreign policy on Ukraine to his personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani.”

As the Christian population bottoms out, the GOP will decline. “In Pew Research Center telephone surveys conducted in 2018 and 2019, 65% of American adults describe themselves as Christians when asked about their religion, down 12 percentage points over the past decade. ... The data suggests that Christians are declining not just as a share of the U.S. adult population, but also in absolute numbers.”

We have hit rock bottom in our foreign policy. “The children of al-Hol, rather than being rescued and on a path towards recovery, rehabilitation, and reintegration, will either be killed, victimized again, or recruited by ISIS or another terrorist group, where some of them could make for good future terrorists.” Read the whole thing.

U.S. national security was at the bottom of Trump’s priority list. “The testimony describes how Trump’s obsession with investigating his political rival put on hold Sondland’s efforts to strengthen U.S. ties with Ukraine.”

A bottomless pit of confessions. “Trump Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney Admits Quid Pro Quo: ‘We Do That All the Time.'”

The bottom has dropped out of Republican support for inane policy decisions. “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump’s decision to pull US troops from Syria, said Thursday he wants the Senate to pass a resolution condemning the move that is ‘even stronger’ than the one that passed the House Wednesday with a broad bipartisan vote.”

