I can’t get over your admission (later retracted) that Trump conditioned aid to Ukraine on that country’s willingness to help him politically — specifically by investigating “what happened in 2016” to clear Trump of collusion with Russia. Aid was also conditioned, as other administration officials have testified, on Ukraine’s willingness to investigate the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings — a code word for investigating Joe Biden, because his son was on that company’s board of directors. Yes, the United States regularly conditions foreign aid on a country’s willingness to cooperate with U.S. foreign policy. But no previous president has ever conditioned aid on a country’s willingness to help his reelection campaign.

I can’t get over the president’s blatant profiteering from his office. As The Post noted, Trump’s decision to hold the next Group of Seven summit at a hotel he owns “is without precedent in modern American history: The president used his public office to direct a huge contract to himself.” How can your boss complain about Hunter Biden profiting from his father being vice president and then so blatantly use his power as president to enrich himself?

I can’t get over the president’s decision to turn over U.S. policy toward Ukraine to Rudolph W. Giuliani, who holds no government post and is surrounded by crooks. (Four of his associates have now been arrested.)

I can’t get over the president espousing demented conspiracy theories as Trump did again on Wednesday, when he claimed that the Democratic National Committee’s server had somehow wound up in Ukraine — and that obtaining this server will somehow show Russia wasn’t really responsible for the 2016 hacking, as the U.S. intelligence community and Justice Department have concluded.

I can’t get over the way the president has drawn the most senior officials of the U.S. government into his web of insanity. Attorney General William P. Barr went to Italy, for example, in a failed attempt to show, as the Intercept noted, that a professor named Joseph Mifsud “was an Italian intelligence operative used by the CIA or the FBI to entrap [a] Trump campaign adviser by pretending to act as a Russian agent and offering to share information about Russia’s efforts to tip the election in Trump’s favor.”

I can’t get over the president smearing dedicated public servants by accusing them of “corruption” without any factual foundation — as he did again on Wednesday with former president Barack Obama, former FBI director James B. Comey and former deputy director Andrew McCabe, and former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

I can’t get over the president betraying and then insulting our Kurdish allies. On Thursday night, Trump made light of the atrocities being carried out by Turkish forces against the Kurds: “Sometimes you have to let them fight, like two kids in a lot. You have to let them fight, and then you pull them apart!"

I can’t get over a president who gets rolled by dictators and then proclaims, as he did following his deal with Turkey, that “This is a great day for civilization.” Actually, it’s a great day for Turkey, which sees its occupation of northern Syria blessed by Washington. The Post reported that “the Turkish side was surprised and relieved at how easy the negotiations were.” An adviser to the Turkish foreign ministry said, “We got everything we wanted.”

I can’t get over a president who praises anti-American dictators such as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (“a hell of a leader … a strong man”) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (“very smart … a real leader”) while disparaging distinguished Americans such as former defense secretary Jim Mattis (“the world’s most overrated general”) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) (“There is either something wrong with her ‘upstairs,’ or she just plain doesn’t like our great Country. ... she is a very sick person!”).

I can’t get over the president trying to turn the U.S. armed forces into mercenaries without morals or honor. Having sold out the Kurds, he has now sent more troops to help Saudi Arabia, because, he explained, “Saudi Arabia has agreed to pay us.” Oil must be thicker than blood, because the Kurds paid in blood to defeat the Islamic State.

I can’t get over the president writing a “Dick and Jane” letter to the leader of Turkey: “Don’t be a tough guy! Don’t be a fool.” As a historian, I have read countless presidential letters. I have never seen one as puerile as this. I have an 8th-grader at home whose writing is more sophisticated.

Most of all, I can’t get over a president who betrays his oath of office, engages in blatant corruption, undermines our democracy and turns our country into a global laughingstock — and who isn’t even capable of understanding what he did wrong.

