That’s not what I said. That’s what people said I said. ... There were two reasons that we held up the aid. We talked about this at some length. The first one was the rampant corruption in Ukraine. ... The president was also concerned about whether or not other nations, specifically European nations, were helping with foreign aid to the Ukraine as well. ...

I did then mention that in the past, the president had mentioned to me, from time to time, about the DNC server. He had mentioned the DNC server to other people publicly. He even mentioned it to [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelensky in the phone call, but it wasn’t connected to the aid. And that’s where I think people got sidetracked this weekend at that press conference.