White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney in the Oval Office on Oct 16. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)By Jennifer Rubin closeJennifer RubinOpinion writer covering politics and policy, foreign and domesticEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOpinion writerOctober 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM EDTWho said it?1. “Right now, the future over there is being decided by everyone besides the United States.”2. “When an American president pulls the rug out from under people who trusted us with their lives, that is going to have implications for American interests all over the world.”3. “You said what you said.”4. “This is not just corrupt. This is, like, South Florida corrupt.”5. “He certainly knew what Turkey could do, and then he acted surprised that they’re coming in and committing acts of violence.”Answers are: 1. Here, 2. here, 3. here, 4. here and 5. here.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy