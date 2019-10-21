* Matt DeLong reports that a new Minneapolis Star-Tribune poll finds all the leading Democratic candidates trouncing Trump in Minnesota.
* Josh Kraushaar looks at the reasons Democrats have a legitimate shot to take back the Senate in 2020.
* Kira Lerner reports on how conservatives are planning to keep the GOP’s iron grip on state legislatures.
* Noah Bookbinder argues that even if Trump pulled back from giving himself the contract to host the G-7, it was still an appalling abuse of power.
* Randall Eliason explains why a case like that one doesn’t have to involve a crime to be corrupt and impeachable.
* Sean Illing has a great piece exploring how meritocracy harms everyone, even the apparent winners.
* Margaret Sullivan says the media are doing a better job at reporting on Trump honestly.
* Daniel Drezner says Trump hasn’t gotten worse, but his staff has.
* Perry Bacon Jr. explains why Elizabeth Warren hasn’t gotten more endorsements from elected Democrats.
* At the American Prospect, I argued that despite his grandiose rhetoric, Donald Trump has never looked so small.
* And Darlena Cunha describes how working-class whites she knows support Trump because they think that if it weren’t for government helping people of color, they’d be as rich as him.