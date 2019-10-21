(Tom Toles) By Tom Toles closeTom TolesEditorial cartoonist covering government and social policy; particular interest in issues of equality and environmentEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowEditorial cartoonistOctober 21, 2019 at 1:25 PM EDTMore by Tom Toles:Trump’s war of words with Congress may be about to get realNo, Republicans, holding your nose is not a strategyAll of last week’s cartoons: Trump wrecked America firstSee more editorial cartoons by following @PostOpinions on InstagramADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy