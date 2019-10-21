CNN’s Jake Tapper blasts Republicans for refusing to appear on his show to defend President Trump. “We hope they will come to explain all of this to the American people. Because especially at a time when the White House has ended the practice of regular press briefings, they are shirking this important part of their duty to the American public to explain what they are doing with our money and in our name.” Cowards, plain and simple.

Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney goes into a defensive crouch. Chris Wallace: “You were asked specifically by Jonathan Karl, was investigating Democrats one of the conditions for holding up the aid? … Was that part of the quid pro quo? And you said ‘it happens all the time.’ . . . . You said what you said, and the fact is after that exchange with Jonathan Karl, you were asked another time why the aid was held up, what was the condition for the aid, and you didn’t mention two conditions, you mentioned three conditions.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) defends his progressive turf. “Sen. Bernie Sanders returned to the campaign trail in New York on Saturday for a rally with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who delivered to him one of the most sought-after endorsements in progressive politics and called for a ‘mass mobilization’ of young, working class voters in 2020.”

At least one senator is defending decency and conservative values. “[Sen. Mitt] Romney has emerged as an outspoken dissident in Trump’s Republican Party. In just the past few weeks, he has denounced the president’s attempts to solicit dirt on political rivals from foreign governments as ‘wrong and appalling’; suggested that his fellow Republicans are looking the other way out of a desire for power; and condemned Trump’s troop withdrawal in Syria as a ‘bloodstain on the annals of American history.’” Good for him.

Unfortunately, most Republicans still defend Trump’s incompetence and malfeasance. “I cannot fathom why being in Congress would be worth sacrificing your last shreds of dignity and integrity while knowing that history will remember you with utter embarrassment. And yet, that’s what many Republicans seem to be willing to do. Watching people I have admired for many years contradict themselves from one day to the next simply because Trump commands them to do so is immensely sad, not just for me, but for the country — and for them.”

When will Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tire of defending the indefensible? He claims not to know they were capitulating entirely to the Turks. “I was there. It sure didn’t feel that way when we were negotiating.” Huh?!

