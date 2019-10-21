UP: Possible avenues to look for Rudolph Giuliani’s wrongdoing
DOWN: Going on TV to brag about soliciting help for Trump from foreign powers
UP: Republican criticism of the Syria debacle
DOWN: Republican hawks’ claims Trump is stronger on national security than President Barack Obama
UP: Israelis’ concern about their own security after Trump’s retreat from Syria
DOWN: “Best president for Israel ever!”
UP: Democrats and the media forcing Trump to abandon the Group of Seven meeting at his own resort
DOWN: Republicans’ credibility on corruption
UP: Russia’s influence in the Middle East
DOWN: America’s influence in the Middle East
UP: Democrats criticism of cutting and running in Syria
DOWN: “Immediately end forever wars!”
UP: Number of Republicans criticizing Trump in private
DOWN: Number of Republicans publicly condemning Trump