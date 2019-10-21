UP: Possible avenues to look for Rudolph Giuliani’s wrongdoing

DOWN: Going on TV to brag about soliciting help for Trump from foreign powers

UP: Republican criticism of the Syria debacle

DOWN: Republican hawks’ claims Trump is stronger on national security than President Barack Obama

UP: Israelis’ concern about their own security after Trump’s retreat from Syria

AD

DOWN: “Best president for Israel ever!”

UP: Democrats and the media forcing Trump to abandon the Group of Seven meeting at his own resort

DOWN: Republicans’ credibility on corruption

UP: Russia’s influence in the Middle East

DOWN: America’s influence in the Middle East

UP: Democrats criticism of cutting and running in Syria

DOWN: “Immediately end forever wars!”

UP: Number of Republicans criticizing Trump in private

DOWN: Number of Republicans publicly condemning Trump

AD