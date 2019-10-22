Together with the retraction, editor in chief Cesca Antonelli vowed to beef up “policies and processes” at the outlet, which is part of Bloomberg Industry Group. In a subsequent memo to staff, Antonelli wrote, “We want to be sure reporters and editors get consistent guidelines about what to share and how to share it. We have enhanced our policies to add more examples and best practices. To be blunt about it, this is an important reminder that our standards and sourcing policies apply to our behavior on social media as well.”

The enhanced social media policies strike the Erik Wemple Blog as well articulated and conceived. There’s the standard warning to apply the same editorial standards to social media postings as apply to stories. There’s a special warning about postings regarding controversial articles. And there’s a don’t-file-customer-service-complaints-on-social-media provision. In other words, the sweep of the enhanced policies pretty well aligns with the mainstream media consensus that has gelled over time. That said, this particular bit of guidance struck us as innovative:

When we get a scoop, don’t gloat or appear to gloat about it on social media. It is fine to tout your scoops, but be aware of your tone and words. Be mature. Act like you’ve been in the end zone before. And, don’t criticize our competition on social media.

We asked Bloomberg Industry Group spokesman David Peikin if the no-gloat thing came in response — or after — the Olson fiasco. We didn’t get a direct response to the question, though Peikin did note, “Regarding our social media policy, we regularly revisit and update the policies we have in place in our newsroom—this includes guidance on attribution, social media, sourcing, and ethics. For example, we made changes to our sourcing policy this summer; more recently, we updated our social media policy.”

We also asked whether Bloomberg Law would review the “processes” under which it took a full month to retract a story whose faults were clear moments after it was published.

