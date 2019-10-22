* Jennifer Agiesta reports that a new CNN poll finds 50 percent of Americans saying Trump should be impeached and removed.
* David Dayen explains why Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg’s health care plans are likely to cost just as much as Medicare-for-all, which means they have the same obligation Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders does to explain where the money will come from.
* Abby Goodnough and Margot Sanger-Katz report that in the last year more than a million children have been pushed off the rolls of Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
* Eric Boehlert asks why CNN hired dishonest Trump apologist and former Republican congressman Sean Duffy.
* John Stoehr argues that Elizabeth Warren has no reason to trust the press to tell the truth about health care and taxes.
* Julia Wolfe and Laura Bronner note that Elizabeth Warren seems to be the second choice of most voters supporting other candidates.
* Annie Karni reports that the White House is literally cancelling their subscriptions to the Washington Post and New York Times, because they’re grownups who are acting in a very grownup way.
* Donald Berwick explains why Medicare-for-all would actually save the country money.
* And Courtney Kube and Carol E. Lee report that retired Gen. Jack Keane and Sen. Lindsey Graham tried to dissuade Trump from abandoning the Kurds by showing him pictures of oil fields, since he isn’t really into words and needs to be treated like a toddler.