The author of an anonymous column in the New York Times in 2018, who was identified as a senior Trump administration official acting as part of the “resistance” inside the government, has written a tell-all book to be published next month.
The book, titled “A Warning,” is being promoted as “an unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait of the Trump presidency” that expands upon the Times column, which ricocheted around the world and stoked the president’s rage because of its devastating portrayal of Trump in office.
The column described Trump’s leadership style as “impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective,” and noted that “his impulsiveness results in half-baked, ill-informed and occasionally reckless decisions that have to be walked back.”

I know somebody who’s not going to be too happy about that.

* Anton Troianovsky and Patrick Kingsley report on who the big winner in Syria is:

His jets patrol Syrian skies. His military is expanding operations at the main naval base in Syria. He is forging closer ties to Turkey. He and his Syrian allies are moving into territory vacated by the United States.
And on Tuesday, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia played host to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, for more than six hours of talks on how they and other regional players will divide control of Syria, a land devastated by eight years of civil war.
The negotiations ended in a victory for Mr. Putin: Russian and Turkish troops will take joint control over a vast swath of formerly Kurdish-held territory in northern Syria, in a move that cements the rapid expansion of Russian influence in Syria at the expense of the United States and its Kurdish former allies.

All going according to plan.

* Annie Karni reports that the White House is literally cancelling their subscriptions to the Washington Post and New York Times, because they’re grownups who are acting in a very grownup way.

* And Courtney Kube and Carol E. Lee report that retired Gen. Jack Keane and Sen. Lindsey Graham tried to dissuade Trump from abandoning the Kurds by showing him pictures of oil fields, since he isn’t really into words and needs to be treated like a toddler.

