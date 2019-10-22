It happens to all his chiefs of staff. Eventually, they get canned. “Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney earned a show of support from his colleagues on Monday after facing days of withering criticism over his fraught attempts to walk back last week’s stunning admission to a quid pro quo involving security aid to Ukraine.”

Threats to drop out happen when you have no clear path forward. “Presidential candidate Julián Castro said on Monday that he will have to drop out of the Democratic primary if his campaign doesn’t raise $800,000 in the next 10 days. In an email to supporters, Castro said he will not have the resources to continue campaigning if he can’t raise the funds by the end of October.”

What happens in the final stretch matters most, but this is rather extraordinary. “South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg has surged into third place in Iowa and is now within striking distance of front-runners former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, according to a new Suffolk University/USA TODAY poll of likely Iowa Democratic caucus-goers.”

These things happen with no regard for a coherent political or policy strategy. “Trump needs Republican support, especially with impeachment looking ever more likely. But his first major move after Democrats veered toward impeachment was the Syria withdrawal, which of course antagonized Republicans in Congress.”

This happens to make a lot of sense. “Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang said Monday that the three chief indicators for measuring the economy — gross domestic product, the unemployment rate and the stock market — are misleading because they don’t reflect the life conditions of most Americans.”

Trump happens to be right about one thing: There is no love lost there. “Few Republican lawmakers have shown an inclination to remove Trump from office. But Trump has come under sharp criticism from Republican Senator Mitt Romney. And other Republicans have expressed misgivings about Trump policies, including criticism by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Lindsey Graham of his withdrawal of U.S. troops here in northeastern Syria, exposing U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters to a Turkish cross-border offensive.”

