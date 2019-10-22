The accused? Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii). Just to be thorough, Clinton leveled the same allegation against 2016 Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein.

What the heck? asked Carlson, who bashed all this loose chatter. All three people whom Clinton has accused of coziness — Gabbard, Stein and President Trump — are united by their work in opposing Clinton’s political ambitions at one point or another, he said. Just getting warmed up, the host argued that the episode demonstrates Clinton’s ordinariness and her “weakness for bizarre conspiracies.”

Later in the discussion, Carlson welcomed Democratic strategist Richard Goodstein to consider the situation. It’s “inexplicable,” said Goodstein, that Gabbard interviewed with the Trump administration for a job and has shown a great facility for Russian talking points.

The principled Tucker Carlson was having none of that!

“What I’m saying is,” said Carlson in his killer takedown, “You should — if you disagree with someone — address the substance of the argument that person’s making and not accuse that person of betraying his or her country, which is what the Democrats are now doing and it’s sort of the lowest thing I can imagine.”

Right, Tucker Carlson!

It is way lower, for example, than upbraiding progressive Democrats for their position on immigration enforcement by asking, "Should people who hate the country be in charge of it?”

It is way lower, for example, than hammering Democratic policies by saying, “I think these policies are designed to destroy the country. I think they are being advocated by people who hate the country, and I think the aim is really clear. If you love the country, you would not propose this.”

It is way lower, for example, than saying, "The real threats we face today may be from within. Leaders who hate the country they govern so much that they seek to make American citizenship irrelevant.”

Who made those statements? The principled and righteous Tucker Carlson, who focuses on substance and sticks up for his fellow patriots! Sometimes, anyway.

