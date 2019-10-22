(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)By Ann Telnaes closeAnn TelnaesEditorial cartoonistEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowEditorial cartoonistOctober 22, 2019 at 10:09 AM EDTActing White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney describes the president’s motivation for wanting to hold the Group of Seven summit at Doral because Trump wanted to put on a show and “he still considers himself to be in the hospitality business.”More from Ann Telnaes:The Trump family wants lots of goodiesSumming up the Mulvaney press conferenceHere lies the Republican PartyIf it looks like a Trumpie DuckSee more editorial cartoons by following @PostOpinions on InstagramADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy