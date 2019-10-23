A federal judge Wednesday gave the State Department 30 days to release Ukraine-related records, including communications between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.In response to an emergency motion from the watchdog group American Oversight, Judge Christopher Cooper ordered lawyers for the group and the State Department to come together to narrow the scope of the documents in the request -- eliminating those that would likely be exempt from release -- and produce documents in the next 30 days.Cooper said that he could not think of a third party exemption that would prevent the release of correspondence between Giuliani and top State Department officials regarding Ukraine.
Pompeo is neck-deep in all this, though he has managed to stay out of the spotlight so far.
* Julian Barnes, Adam Goldman, and Nicholas Fandos report that there’s yet another backchannel Ukraine policy effort in the White House, this one apparently led by a former aide to the buffoonish Devin Nunes.
* Sam Stein, Asawin Suebsaeng, and Justin Baragona report that Trump is privately angry that Republicans in the Senate aren’t more aggressively owning the libs in their defense of him.
* Steve Benen explains why it’s important that in this first phase of the impeachment inquiry depositions be taken privately, even though both Democrats and Republicans are present.
* Lisa Friedman reports that the Trump administration is about to begin its formal withdrawal from the Paris climate accord.
* Erica Werner reports that despite Donald Trump’s well-known passion for stamping out corruption wherever it might occur, his administration has sought to slash funding for anti-corruption efforts targeted at, among other places, Ukraine.
* A great point from Cameron Joseph: While House Republicans made a show of storming an impeachment hearing today, few of them actually stepped up and defended Trump on the merits of the charges against him.
* Kurt Bardella, a former GOP aide, says that when he was working with Republicans to investigate Benghazi, if they had found out what we’ve learned about Trump and Ukraine they’d have impeached Barack Obama without question.
* Rich Yeselson examines the plans Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have to revive unions by going after the Taft-Hartley Act.
* Ariel Edwards-Levy says that despite some whining from rich donors, Democratic voters are quite pleased with their choices for president.
* Ben White reports that corporate leaders are beginning to seriously freak out about the prospect of an Elizabeth Warren presidency.
* And Daniel Marans talks to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about what it’s like to suddenly become famous.