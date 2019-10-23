There’s that phrase again. “William Taylor testifies about deep-seated push for Ukraine quid pro quo.”

In an effort to deflect coverage of testimony of his quid pro quo, Trump plays the racist card. “Under pressure over impeachment, blowback over his Syria policy and other issues, the Republican president tweeted Tuesday: 'So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here — a lynching."

More quid pro quo evidence than you can shake a stick at. “The Top US diplomat in Ukraine Bill Taylor testified Tuesday that he had been told President Donald Trump would withhold military aid to the country until it publicly declared investigations would be launched that could help his reelection chances — including into former Vice President Joe Biden, according to a copy of Taylor’s opening statement.”

For all those Republicans insisting there had to be a quid pro quo, we found it! “William B. Taylor Jr., the United States’ top diplomat in Ukraine, told impeachment investigators privately on Tuesday that President Trump held up vital security aid for the country and refused a White House meeting with Ukraine’s leader until he agreed to make a public pronouncement pledging to investigate Mr. Trump’s political rivals.”

When you dare investigators to find the quid pro quo and they do, what next? “The 15-page statement, it is incredibly detailed and intricate. . . . He has specific access, he talks about a conversation which I just put up on my Twitter, a conversation that he had with Ambassador [Gordon] Sondland in which Sondland tells him directly, President Trump wants the aid conditioned from Ukraine on investigating the Bidens. And that’s in what he said today.”

On top of the quid pro quo testimony, Tuesday was a day when Republicans felt comfortable backing away from Trump. “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell denied telling President Trump his July phone call with the Ukrainian president was ‘innocent,’ as the president had indicated earlier this month.”

