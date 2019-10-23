(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)By Ann Telnaes closeAnn TelnaesEditorial cartoonistEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowEditorial cartoonistOctober 23, 2019 at 11:36 AM EDTThe only “lynching” Trump is experiencing is the one he’s doing to himself with his unethical and impeachable actions.More by Ann Telnaes:The real business of Donald TrumpThe Trump family wants lots of goodiesSumming up the Mulvaney press conferenceHere lies the Republican PartySee more editorial cartoons by following @PostOpinions on InstagramADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy