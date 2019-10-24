Attacking the “corporate media” is good politics for Sanders, and his critiques sometimes land with heft and reason.

But this one? Well, the idea that the “corporate media” is speaking with one voice about a dead Sanders meets static in the form of this assessment from MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace after Sanders’ performance in last week’s Democratic primary debate: “He was pretty spry post-heart attack.”

Or this comment from CNN’s Nia-Malika Henderson: “Folks who were worried about Bernie Sanders and whether or not he could stand onstage for three hours after having a heart attack. He was good tonight. He was strong. He was right along there with Elizabeth Warren making the case for big and bold changes.”

Or this comment from CNN’s John B. King Jr.: “And one of the questions for Bernie Sanders, [who] has been in a very different race this time. Can he find a lane to victory? There is no doubting he is fundraising. There is no doubting the depth of his support across the country. But is it in the teens, can he get into 20s? How do you win? That will certainly help him.”

Or this comment from CNN’s Jake Tapper: “[We] were talking about Bernie Sanders earlier and that he had a strong night, people thought.”

Or this debate assessment from Vox: “Winner: Bernie Sanders. Loser: Joe Biden.”

Or this debate assessment from The Post: “Winners … Bernie Sanders.”

And on and on.

Meaning: This is the wrong moment for Sanders to attribute a woe-is-me sentiment to the “corporate media.” If nothing else, though, the Sanders video shows that mainstream media outlets provide enough punditry to back just about any message a campaign may want to paste all over social media.

