There was election interference, which came up at least seven times.

There was privacy, which came up at least eight.

Deepfakes came up twice, and misinformation more generally double that amount — with one congressman even arguing for more of it when it comes to anti-vaccination scammers.

AD

There was discrimination in housing advertisements, five times.

AD

There was the mass slaughter of the Rohingya by mobs whom Myanmar’s military leaders goaded to genocidal action on the platform.

There was hate speech, and there was sex trafficking, and there was the plight of the low-paid contractors cooped up in far-flung office buildings staring at all the awfulness from 9 to 5. Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) asked Zuckerberg whether he’d work as a content moderator for even just one hour every day, and guess what? The Harvard dorm-room entrepreneur turned Internet-era Caesar does not think that task would “best serve our community.”

Legislators zeroed in on one matter of self-interest: whether Facebook should let politicians lie in advertisements. Democrats didn’t think so. Republicans arrived ready to fight for the right to fib and urged Zuckerberg not to let pesky lefties, as one said, “bully you to be a fact-checker and to be the speech police, especially in politics.”

AD

AD

The same lawmaker asked Zuckerberg if he would commit to not censoring ads in support of the president’s reelection campaign. Another asked him if he was a capitalist. “Definitely!” said the 35-year-old billionaire.

And what about Libra, blessing to the unbanked and bane of central bankers concerned the global currency-to-be will threaten their monetary sovereignty? Why, Zuckerberg couldn’t really say.

Facebook won’t support launching Libra unless all U.S. financial regulatory agencies do, too, and the company might even be willing to peg its so-called stablecoin to the dollar instead of a grab-bag of currencies. The supposedly independent association, which Zuckerberg labored to explain was responsible for decisions about the digital nondollar, consists only of Facebook, because its other members have not yet paid the minimum fee.

AD

AD

Oh, and the currency, the wallet that holds the currency and the association that oversees the currency that the wallet holds are, uh, difficult to differentiate.

“I’m just trying to figure out … which is Calibra, which is the wallet, which in my opinion is the bank because the Libra is in the Calibra,” a representative began. “Is that not right?”

No, congressman, that is not not not wrong.

Facebook’s challenges are manifest and manifold. It’s easy to be “systemically found at the scene of the crime,” as one questioner put it, when you’re in every place and at every time, and Facebook is so large there is little it does not touch. The company sits atop the world like an octopus, squeezing and sucking. This, understandably, has people upset. Yet its response is apparently to grow a ninth tentacle and wrap it around Switzerland.

AD

AD

The gamble is either very stupid or very smart. Facebook’s biggest liability is its bigness, and its biggest asset is … its bigness. Congress can’t focus on Libra when it wants to focus on election interference and privacy and deepfakes and misinformation and discrimination and mobs and hate speech and sex trafficking. When people are mad at you about everything, they aren’t mad at you about anything. They’re just mad at you.

The predicament also explains the broader eagerness to break Facebook up that’s gripping all those attorneys general. “Big behaving badly is bad,” U.S. antitrust chief Makan Delrahim declared this week, and that level of vocabulary just about sums up where we are now. Bad things are happening because Facebook is big, and because Facebook is big, it’s impossible to pull apart all those bad things, so let’s go after the big and hope the bad disappears too.

Zuckerberg endured six hours of huffing and puffing on the Hill this week, but his house didn’t even come close to falling down. “Frankly, I’m not sure that we’ve learned anything new here,” the committee’s lead Republican said in closing. Facebook couldn’t have planned it any better.

Read more:

AD