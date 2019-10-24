The poll by Democracy Corps finds that both Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren hold leads over Trump in the 17 battleground states tested, by 47-41 and 46-41 respectively. That’s a sizable improvement over Hillary Clinton, who lost those states by one point in 2016.

The poll finds both candidates are leading Trump by truly enormous percentages of many subgroups of women in the Democratic base, and are even within single digits of Trump among working class white women. The result is that each is leading Trump among women overall in these battlegrounds by 56-37 and 54-36 respectively.

But at the same time, both Biden and Warren are not quite as strong as they need to be among certain male subsets of the Democratic base: African American, Hispanic, and white millennial men. Among African American men, both hold very large leads but not nearly as large as among African American women, and among the last two groups, both Democrats are tied with Trump or slightly behind.

And the result of that, along with Trump’s massive (but not unexpected) lead among non-college-educated white men, is Trump holds large leads among men overall -- 50-32 and 50-33 respectively.

“These numbers look like 2016,” Stan Greenberg, the lead pollster, told me.

The polling was commissioned by the Voter Participation Center, a nonpartisan organization focused on boosting engagement among unmarried women, people of color, and young people. The 17 battlegrounds are Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

To be clear, the poll does find both candidates winning against Trump in these battlegrounds. But the result of this effect, Greenberg said, is that Democrats would need to hold their truly tsunami-like margins among women to be in comfortable shape to win. That might very well be possible, but Greenberg noted that it would be safer if Democrats could improve among those groups.

One interesting point about this is that Biden doesn’t do appreciably better than Warren does among these subgroups of men, which is a bit of a surprise. Another is that this actually represents a bit of a backslide from 2018, Greenberg said. In the midterms, Democrats actually improved over 2016 among those male groups, probably in part because Trump wasn’t on the ballot.

But now that he is, Greenberg continued, the deep gender divide that Trump has unleashed is reasserting itself -- in a way that creates slight weak points among key male subgroups in the Democratic base.

“We’re essentially tied among groups we assume are voting Democratic,” Greenberg said of those male groups, even as “Trump wakes up every day trying to figure out how to drive women away.”

“The effect of the gender earthquake that he’s set off is that men across the whole spectrum, including some in the Democratic base, have moved towards Trump," Greenberg concluded.

All of which is yet another reminder of how profoundly Trump has polarized this country in so many ways.

