* Martin de Bourmont and Jana Winter report on a Department of Homeland Security report saying Russia is definitely planning to interfere in the 2020 elections.
* Maggie Severns reports on why Joe Biden has the support of many big donors yet trails his opponents in the money race.
* Josh Gerstein talks to legal experts who say Rudy Giuliani probably won’t go to jail for being an unregistered foreign agent. Of course, that leaves out any number of other things that might put Rudy behind bars.
* Walter Shapiro says Trump’s Ukraine scandal was just as stupidly unnecessary as Watergate was for Richard Nixon’s reelection.
* Spencer Ackerman and Erin Banco report that Democrats increasingly have Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in their sights in the impeachment inquiry.
* Randall Eliason explains why the Republicans’ complaints about “due process” in the impeachment inquiry are nonsense.
* Amanda Marcotte says the entire Republican impeachment strategy seems to be based on the assumption that their voters are idiots.
* Jonathan Larsen reports on some new troubles Pete Buttigieg is running into on the home front on police issues, which keep dogging him.
* Dahlia Lithwick looks at some of the absurdly unqualified people Trump has recently appointed to lifetime judgeships.
* And here’s one to watch: Trump’s chief trade adviser Peter Navarro was asked whether the Bidens have been raised in negotiations with the Chinese, and he refused to answer.